You shouldn’t have October

Upload a gift post for October births, or not upload. That is the question. The answer: I’ve been posting birthday gifts every month for nine years and I’ll be doing it again on October 23rd:

/// Scrunchie (a percentage of every purchase is transferred to support the families of the surrounding settlements)
/// Star of David (all The profits from this chain are transferred to support the residents of the surrounding area)
/// Exfoliating soap of the organic brand Ergot (for the benefit of those who don’t know: they are from Nevitt and the factory store in Ofakim)
/// Five minutes of attention to yourself (free file to download)
/// live shirt
/// Ein Tova necklace (fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to the families and victims of the wrapping)

>>>
Put your soul in your pocket and go out into the street.
ready to insult, to deceive,
to be scratched by what your eyes see.
Remember to harden your stomach next
The one whose loneliness makes you laugh
and on the road while honking.

Thin and bare as a bubble, it’s just you
The permit is simple: crossings, shops
Thank you, hello. On days without skin, stay at home
Surrounded by silence, in your cacti and walls
the concrete
Don’t try the soul.
Don’t even open a window.

(from the book “From Hand to Mouth” by Maya Weinberg)

>>>
This light is not small
He’s just far away
No matter how long
A tear will return to laughter

A post by Shelly was posted on October 23, 2023

