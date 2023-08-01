Home » ZDF moderator Sven Voss causes excitement with a comment
Entertainment

ZDF moderator Sven Voss causes excitement with a comment

by admin
ZDF moderator Sven Voss causes excitement with a comment

During the World Cup game between Australia and Canada, ZDF presenter Sven Voss caused a stir. The reason was a remark to the referee.

At the women’s World Cup, hosts Australia made it into the round of 16 on Sunday. The Olympic champions from Canada were dismantled 4-0. The Australians’ 2-0 lead was rightly withdrawn by referee Stéphanie Frappart after video evidence was used.

This circumstance ultimately caused a stir in Germany as well. Not because Frapparts made a wrong decision, but because ZDF presenter Sven Voss made a comment during the analysis of the scene during the half-time break that was not well received.

Twitter user angry at Sven Voss

Because at this World Cup, the referees announce their decisions after VAR use over the stadium loudspeakers. This was also the case yesterday in Melbourne, when Frappart explained the offside position in the appropriate way.

Voss later commented: “Sweet voice, but that’s just by the way.” This then led to criticism of the moderator on social networks. Twitter user Maximilian Rieger, for example, wrote about Voss: “And so today’s Wim Thoelke Prize for sexism in sports reporting goes to him!” In 1970, Thoelke, as the moderator of the “Sportstudio”, repeatedly disparagingly assessed women’s football, which was still in its infancy, on his show.

Other Twitter users were also annoyed by Voss’ comment. One of them wrote: “Sach ma’, Sven Voss, is it somehow hacked?” Another commented: “What kind of sexist comment was that ‘sweet voice’, would Mr Voss say the same thing about a male referee?! No!”

You may also like

The Suspenseful Detective Comedy Film of the Republic...

Megan Fox: Dress will be transparent! At the...

Preserving Digital Memories: Liu Wei’s Request Sheds Light...

“Ditt & Datt & Dittrich” with a tribute...

The Golden Boy: Óscar de la Hoya’s Life...

“Oppenheimer” star Florence Pugh: Sex scene censored! dress...

Balenciaga Introduces First-Ever Brand Ambassadors: PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn...

“Iran inside out” – pictures of a country...

A lot of Italy at the Salzburg Festival

Sinaloan Singer Eduin Caz Announces Early Retirement from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy