On December 31, it was reported on the Internet that Zeng Yike was late for the concert and had been playing discs in the second half of the concert. Many viewers asked for a refund, and this incident also aroused huge attention and heated discussions.

Zeng Yike

In response to the incident of “Zeng Yike’s concert being defended rights” reported on the Internet, Zeng Yike’s studio issued a statement to clarify that the “double duration and double happiness New Year special” was a marketing account rumor; due to the slow scan code, the performance was delayed for half an hour. Denied being late for half an hour; bluntly said that the live DJ playing discs is part of the performance, not a deception of the performance; because the stage has been withdrawn and the musicians of the performance have withdrawn, so the fans were rejected, “Would you like to sing a few more songs for us now?” requirements.

original:

Zeng Yike studio fact statement

1. The live house performance held at NuBond Livehouse in Shenzhen on December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2023 is called “Zeng Yike private touch tour resigns the old and welcomes the new limited double special”. It is not the “double duration and double happiness New Year special” as rumored by the marketing account.

2. Livehouse performances and concerts are two types of performances. Due to the characteristics of the venue, only standing tickets are available for livehouse performances.

3. On December 31, Zeng Yike arrived at the scene at 3:00 p.m. and left the scene after 3:00 am on January 1. During this period, he did not leave the scene. It was not that Zeng Yike himself was half an hour late as rumored by the marketing account.

4. The performance on December 31 was originally scheduled to start at 9:00 p.m., but due to the large number of people at the scene and the poor network, the scanning of the ticket inspection was slow. At 9:00, there were about 300 spectators who had not completed the ticket inspection and entered the venue, so the performance was delayed Opens in half an hour.

5. On-site DJ playing is part of the performance. In the DJ session, Zeng Yike himself performed DJ playing on the stage. This part may not be liked and accepted by some audiences, but it is not a deception of the show.

6. After the performance ended on December 31, it was past midnight, and Zeng Yike continued to sign the ticket stubs for that night’s performance. The entire ticket signing process lasted for more than 2 and a half hours.

7. During the ticket signing period, Zeng Yike did reject an audience’s face-to-face request, “Would you like to sing a few more songs for us now?” Are you listening?” request.

8. The focus of controversy on the performance on December 31 was that the DJ session did not meet audience expectations. Zeng Yike listened carefully to the audience’s suggestions during the ticket signing session, and after the ticket signing was completed, he had an urgent discussion with the team. In order to avoid similar situations in the next day’s performance, At 5:02 am on January 1st, the ticket refund announcement for the performance on January 1st was released, and the ticket refund channel announcement was opened at 8:56 am. As of January 1st, 56 tickets were refunded before the performance. On the night of January 1, 988 tickets were actually sold.

9. Since his debut, Zeng Yike has never stopped exploring and improving in music and creation. Maybe it does not meet everyone’s expectations. Thank you fans for your understanding and support all the way, and thank you for being there on December 31 and January 1 For all ticket-buying audiences watching the performance, disputes will always arise one after another, and the work will eventually take root.

10. I wish everyone a happy new year and a happy birthday to Zeng Yike.