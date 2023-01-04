After the National Sports Bureau Directors Meeting, the Gymnastics Center of the General Administration of Sports, the Health Qigong Management Center and the Henan Provincial Sports Bureau promptly conveyed and carefully studied the spirit of the meeting, expressing that they will base themselves on their own duties, advance the work steadily, and make greater contributions to building a sports power.

Miao Zhongyi, director of the Gymnastics Center of the General Administration of Sports and chairman of the Chinese Gymnastics Association, said that the national teams for gymnastics, trampoline, and rhythmic gymnastics should fully focus on this year’s winter training and solidly advance preparations for the Olympics. “Solve the problems exposed in the 2022 Liverpool World Championships, continue to develop the difficulty through winter training, and improve ability, strength and level.” In 2023, the Chinese gymnastics team has a heavy preparation task. Although the men’s team qualified for the Paris Olympics in advance, the women’s team will still strive to qualify for the Olympics by participating in the 2023 Antwerp World Championships. “From the perspective of time, the Antwerp World Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games are almost overlapping. The Chinese gymnastics team has to complete the task of fighting on two fronts. Therefore, in the next stage, it is necessary to carefully plan the deployment of troops and the use of personnel. Improve their own hard power , Improving the level of physical fitness and difficulty is fundamental, so that we can fight better and compete with powerful opponents.” Miao Zhongyi said.

In addition, the gymnastics center will continue to do a good job in mass sports, give full play to the advantages of cheerleading, line dancing, square dancing, aerobics, skills and other items in the gymnastics center, and contribute to the national fitness and the construction of a strong sports country. The Gymnastics Center will continue to fully organize activities such as the entry of Olympic champions and world champions into grassroots, enterprises, schools, communities, and clubs.

The Gymnastics Center has already begun to arrange the selection and training of reserve talents for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. “The characteristic of competitive sports is ‘planning for a rainy day’, especially to strengthen the construction of youth sports, and do a good job in the construction of the youth reserve team. Only in this way can gymnastics last forever, and more outstanding fresh blood will continue to be added to the national team. “Miao Zhongyi said.

The Health Qigong Management Center of the General Administration of Sports stated that it is necessary to actively play the important role of Health Qigong in enriching the fitness activities of the whole people and serving the overall situation of national diplomacy, and promote the further development of Health Qigong as a whole.

Dong Jun, director of the Health Qigong Management Center of the General Administration, said that conscientiously studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the central task of the center for a period of time in the future. Through the center group study, theme party day, and youth theory group study, etc., the study, publicity and implementation will be launched. The upsurge of the spirit of the party’s 20th National Congress. Always adhere to the people-centered development concept, further improve the top-level design of Health Qigong projects, insist on applying what you have learned, and further promote the high-quality development of Health Qigong.

This year, the center will organize more Health Qigong activities to meet the diverse needs of the masses, build a high-level Health Qigong public service system, optimize voluntary service activities, expand competition activities, consolidate brand competitions, promote the integration of sports, health, sports and education, and form a multi-faceted, multi-dimensional Hierarchical, multi-field, multi-industry competition system. Start the choreography and creation of Health Qidance, develop a series of exercise prescriptions, promote new Health Qigong methods, and carefully create a Health Qigong product system to meet the new needs of the masses for precise fitness. Carry out foreign-related activities, serve the overall situation of the country’s diplomacy, focus on key projects such as the “Belt and Road” and “BRICS”, improve the top-level design, and enhance the brand influence.

Dong Jun also introduced that in 2023, we will continue to do a good job in the service of sites and community organizations, strengthen the annual inspection of sites, give full play to the role of social organizations such as sites and associations, and build a new base integrating training, scientific research, publicity, and activities. Actively broaden the promotion model and provide diversified services for the physical and mental health of the masses.

The Henan Provincial Sports Bureau emphasized that it will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, deeply understand the mission and tasks of sports in the new era and new journey, anchor the goal, work hard, and move forward courageously, speed up the construction of sports in Henan, and build a strong sports country Contribute to the power of Henan.

Mass sports should focus on building a higher-level public fitness service system for all, continue to accelerate the construction of “two venues and three gymnasiums”, strictly implement the requirements for building fitness facilities in newly built residential quarters, improve the “15-minute fitness circle” in urban communities, and promote The quality of rural fitness facilities has been upgraded. Promote the integration of sports and health, and advocate the concept of “sports is good medicine”. Organize online and offline national fitness conferences to encourage more people to participate in physical fitness.

Competitive sports should focus on the goals of “winning the Olympic Games” and “winning gold in the National Games”, implement the development strategy of elite soldiers, research and formulate specific measures for structural adjustment, and strive to form and consolidate martial arts, cycling, water, heavy sports, track and field, ball games, shooting, etc. advantage program. Improve the reward mechanism for major events, improve the benefit evaluation system for public investment in competitive sports, and build a comprehensive evaluation system for project development potential and value. Strengthen the assistance of science and technology, and accelerate the promotion of standardization, intelligence, and informatization of physical training.

Youth sports should deeply analyze the main issues affecting the healthy growth of young people and the sports needs of young people after the “double reduction”, popularize sports skills, and cultivate good habits of lifelong exercise and healthy lifestyles among young people. Implement the youth sports promotion plan, promote track and field, swimming, football, martial arts, ice and snow and other events into the campus, and ensure that students have one hour of sports activities in and out of school every day. Promote public sports resources, guide the opening of social sports resources to schools, and solve the problem of insufficient school venues.

The sports industry should actively integrate into the major development strategies of the country and Henan Province, and accelerate the formation of a modern sports industry system that takes fitness, leisure and competition performances as the leader, and integrates high-end manufacturing and modern services. (Reposted from page 02 of “China Sports Daily” on January 4)