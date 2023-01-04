ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi Motherboard

ASROCK and Japan SEGA jointly launched the B760M PG SONIC WiFi super sound mouse joint motherboard, which is the second super sound mouse-themed motherboard after Z790 PG SONIC, using the same 12 + 1 + 1 phase as B760M Steel Legend 50A DrMOS power supply design, supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission interface, up to DDR5-6800+ OC, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module, 2.5G LAN network module, with radiator and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG on the I/O Cover The pattern and color of the sound mouse provide a mainstream choice for fans of the sound mouse.

▲ Sonic the Hedgehog blue and silver color design

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard adopts M-ATX Form Factor design, the size is 24.4cm x 24.4cm, it is positioned as a mainstream B760 motherboard, the overall configuration is roughly the same as B760M Steel Legend WiFi, the difference is I/O Cover, heat dissipation The design of the controller and PCB has been changed to blue, white and silver, with the words SONIC THE HEDGEHOG and the pattern of the super sound mouse printed on it to carry out the theme of the super sound mouse. In addition, the M.2 SSD radiator below has been lengthened so that it can cover the rest One M.2 SSD slot.

The I/O Cover is printed with the iconic golden ring pattern of the Sonic Mouse game. The pattern is printed with a lenticular pattern. The principle is similar to the magic ruler in the 1980s and 1990s. When the angle of sight is moved, the effect of the golden ring rotation will appear.

The ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard has a large supersonic mouse pattern printed on the back. Although it should be difficult to see the back of the motherboard after the computer is assembled, if you are a fan of the supersonic mouse, it’s okay to buy it as a belief.

Support 13th generation Core processor, LGA 1700 Socket

The Intel B760 motherboard follows the previous generation LGA 1700 processor interface, supports the 13th generation Core processor and is compatible with the 12th generation Core processor. The appearance is quite different from the old LGA 115X and 1200, not only from square to rectangular Type, the size is 37.5mm x 45.0mm, the fool-proof groove has been moved to two places on the top and bottom instead of one on the left and right sides. The bigger change is that the opening method of the Socket loading plate is replaced with a structure similar to LGA 1366. The socket rod In the opposite direction to the loading plate.

▲ LGA 1700 Socket

Although the processor interface of this generation is called LGA 1700, the actual number of LGA Pins is 1800 pins, and 100 pins have not yet been defined, which will be reserved for future CPUs as additional power or I/O pins. The use of feet is similar to that of LGA 2011.

13th Generation Desktop Intel Core Processor Specifications

Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900KF 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 3.0 / 5.8 2.2 / 4.3 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i9-13900 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i9-13900F 8 16 24 / 32 36MB 2.0 / 5.6 1.5 / 4.2 65W 219W – Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700KF 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 3.4 / 5.4 2.5 / 4.2 ✔ 125W 253W – Intel Core i7-13700 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W UHD 770 Intel Core i7-13700F 8 8 16 / 24 30MB 2.1 / 5.2 1.5 / 4.1 65W 219W – Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13600KF 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 3.5 / 5.1 2.6 / 3.9 ✔ 125W 181W – Intel Core i5-13600 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.7 / 5.0 2.0 / 3.7 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13500 6 8 14 / 20 24MB 2.5 / 4.8 1.8 / 3.5 65W 154W UHD 770 Intel Core i5-13400 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W UHD 730 Intel Core i5-13400F 6 4 10 / 16 20MB 2.5 / 4.6 1.8 / 3.3 65W 148W – Intel Core i3-13100 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 60W 89W UHD 730 Intel Core i3-13100F 4 4 / 8 12MB 3.4 / 4.5 – 58W 89W –

The new 13th-generation Core series Raptor Lake processors are upgraded to the Intel 7 process (10nm++) with 3rd-generation SuperFin transistors, and also adopt a mixed architecture of large and small cores. The large core (P-Core) adopts a new high-performance Raptor Cove micro-architecture. The small core (E-Core) uses an upgraded version of the energy-efficient Gracemont microarchitecture. Using a new process, the main upgrade of Intel’s 13th generation Core processor is that the clock frequency of the large core (P-Core) has been increased by up to 600MHz and the L2 Cache of each core has been increased to 2MB, compared with the small core (E-Core). In the previous generation, the maximum 16 cores were increased, the L2 Cache capacity was increased to 4MB, the core clock frequency was increased by 600MHz to a maximum of 4.3GHz, the number of cores was up to 24 cores, 32 threads design, the maximum PL2 power consumption was 253W, and the single-core performance was improved. 15% and multi-core performance increased by 41%. It also supports new DDR5 and old DDR4 memory modules, supports native DDR5-5600 and DDR4-3200 memory speeds, and supports the latest PCIe 5.0 transmission technology, providing 16 PCIe 5.0 and 4 PCIe 4.0 lines.

New Intel B760 SoC

▲ PCH heat sink & Intel B760 PCH system chip

Intel launched the mid-range B760 chipset for the 13th generation Core processor. Compared with the Z790, it has reduced functions and specifications. For example, the Z790 can support PCIe 5.0 dual x8 graphics interfaces, while the B760 can only be divided into a single PCIe 5.0 x16. At the same time, B760 only supports memory overclocking, not CPU Ratio overclocking. At the same time, DMI 4.0 Lanes is also reduced from x8 to x4, and the bandwidth between CPU and PCH chip is reduced to 7.96GB/s, which is the main market range of the two.

Intel 700 Series Chipset Specifications

CPU PCIe 5.0 GFX 1×16

2×8 1×16

2×8 1×16 CPU PCIe 4.0 SSD 1×4 1×4 1×4 OC Support IA CPU BCLK

Memory Memory Memory DMI 4.0 Support 8 8 4 Intel Optane Support Yes Yes Yes Max HSIO Lanes 38 32 24 Max PCIe Lanes

(4.0/3.0) 20/8 16/8 10/4 Max USB 3.2 Suport

(Gen 2×2 / Gen 2 / Gen 1) 5/10/10 2/4/8 2/4/6 Max USB 2.0 14 14 12 Max HOURS 8 8 4

In terms of peripheral specifications, compared with the previous generation Intel B660 chipset, the number of PCIe 4.0 Lanes of B760 has been increased from 6 to 10, and the number of PCIe 3.0 Lanes has been reduced from 8 to 4. Other than that, the other specifications are exactly the same. As for the comparison with the Z790, the peripheral specifications of the B760 have also been reduced. In addition to reducing the number of HSIO Lanes from 38 to 24, the Z790 PCH has 20 PCIe 4.0 Lanes, while the B760 only has 10, so the number of PCIe 4.0 SSDs supported is also Relatively, the number of SATA has also been reduced from 8 to 4. If users may not need the expandability and overclocking functions of Z790, B760 may be a more cost-effective choice.

Support up to DDR5-6800+ OC

In terms of memory, the ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard supports DDR5 memory and has 4 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots. The slots use SMT surface mount technology to reduce signal interference. It supports Dual Channel mode and 2 DIMM per Channel configuration , each group of DIMM expansion slots supports a maximum capacity of 32GB, and the maximum capacity of the system memory is 128GB. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR5-6800+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

The test uses i9-13900K CPU with TeamGroup T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 16GB x2 memory. After manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, it successfully overclocked to DDR5-7200 CL34 Gear 2 and completed the AIDA64 memory read and write speed test. The overclocking ability of the body is not bad.

12 + 1 + 1 phase 50A DrMOS power supply module

▲ 12 + 1 + 1 phase 50A DrMOS power supply module

In terms of VRM power supply modules, ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi adopts 14 sets of Power Stage digital power supply module design, of which 12 sets are for CPU vCore power supply, 1 set is for VCCGT power supply, and 1 set is for VCCAUX power supply, and the current load is shared equally by each phase of power supply , to enhance system stability to cope with heavy computing demands.

▲ RT3628AE PWM controller ▲ SiC654 50A DrMOS chip

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi adopts Richtek RT3628AE PWM controller, native up to 8 + 1 phase dual-channel output configuration, this motherboard operates in 12 (6×2) + 1 phase parallel mode configuration, driving 12 phase CPU vCore power supply and 1 phase VCCGT Power supply, with 13 sets of Vishay Siliconix SIC654 DrMOS chips, a single chip can provide a maximum continuous current handling capacity of 50A, and the total output of the vCore part can reach 600A current load, which can meet the power supply requirements of Intel’s 13th generation Core i3 / i5 non-K version processors.

▲ APW8828 PWM controller, SM4337 55A MOSFET

The new VCCAUX power supply part, combined with the previous VCCSA and VCCIO power supply, is responsible for processing the power supply of the CPU internal memory controller and PCIe controller. The motherboard uses Anpec APW8828 PWM controller, which directly drives 1-phase VCCAUX power supply, matching 1 set of 1 Upper SM4337NSKP 55A + 1 lower SM4337NSKP 55A MOSFET configuration.

Metal alloy power inductors and 5K white capacitors are used to improve the stability of Vcore voltage supply under high load or large overclocking conditions. It can have a service life of at least 5,000 hours in an extreme environment of 105ºC, bringing more stable power supply output.

▲ ATX 8+8-pin CPU power socket

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard adopts 2 sets of ATX 8-pin CPU power supply sockets, which can meet the power consumption requirements of Intel Core 13 generation full series CPUs.

Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

▲ Large aluminum extruded fin radiator

The main board adopts 2 sets of large extruded aluminum radiators with aluminum extruded fins to increase the heat dissipation area to improve the heat dissipation effect, which can keep the MOSFET chip at a lower operating temperature and provide a stable power supply output for the system .

SMT PCIe 5.0 slot, reinforced alloy slot

The ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard provides 1 set of PCIe x16 slots, supports up to PCIe 5.0 x16, provided by CPU Lanes, and also provides 1 set of PCIe 4.0 x1 slots through the B760 chipset, which adopts an unsealed slot design for convenience Users can connect video capture cards and sound cards of different lengths, but the slot spacing is very narrow, and the second PCIe slot is likely to be blocked by the graphics card.

The PCIE1 slot adopts a metal shell reinforcement design and a reinforced ear buckle embedded with a metal bracket, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot and reduce the chance of the slot being torn apart. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, PCIE1 changes the slot design with SMT surface mount technology, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

PCIe slot configuration

PCIE1 (PCIe x16) PCIe 5.0 x16 CPU PCIE2 (PCIe x1) PCIe 4.0 x1 B760

3 sets of M.2 SSD interfaces, 4 sets of SATA 3 interfaces

The ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard provides 3 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The M2_1 slot below the CPU slot is provided by CPU Lanes, while the M2_2 and M2_3 slots below the PCIE2 slot are provided by B760 PCH, all of which support the highest PCIe 4.0×4.

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirements of high-speed M.2 SSD products, all M.2 SSD slots are equipped with metal heat sinks with single-sided heat conduction stickers, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure that high-speed M.2 SSDs can provide stable Best read and write speed.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M2_1 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760 M2_3 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 B760

In addition, the motherboard provides 4 SATA 6Gbps interfaces, all provided by the B760 system chip, and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10 operation modes.

Pre-Installed I/O Shield, 8 USB ports, HDMI / DisplayPort output

The ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard has a flexible I/O baffle design. Compared with the general pre-installed I/O baffle, the flexible I/O baffle reserves more flexible adjustment space, perfectly corresponding to different The tolerance of the style chassis can accurately fit the chassis, and also improves the problem that the screw holes of the motherboard do not match the chassis.

The motherboard rear I/O provides 1 set of HDMI 2.1 and 1 set of DisplayPort 1.4 display output, HDMI supports up to 4K @60Hz, Display Port 1.4 up to 5K @ 120Hz or 8K @ 60Hz, and also provides 2 sets of USB 2.0 Type-A ports , 4 sets of USB 3.2 Gen1x1 5Gbps Type-A interface, 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A interface, and 1 set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-C interface, the overall number of USB is relatively sufficient.

The motherboard also provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps front USB Type-C ports.

Realtek 2.5G LAN Network Module

▲ RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi adopts Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5G network chip, supports up to 2,500 Mbps network transmission speed, and supports down to 1000/100/10 Mbps speed, although providing 2Gbps speed fiber broadband service with a single line is not yet popular, but it is It is very suitable for connecting to popular storage devices such as NAS and DAS.

Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module

▲ AX211 wireless network module

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi adopts Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX211 wireless network module, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless network protocol downwards, the highest frequency band It has been upgraded from 5GHz to 6GHz, with higher transmission speed and lower latency in close range. At the same time, it has Bluetooth 5.3 to support the connection of a new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products.

Realtek ALC897 Audio Chip

▲ ALC897 audio chip

In terms of sound effects, the ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi motherboard uses the Realtek ALC897 audio chip, supports up to 7.1-channel theater-level surround sound, S/PDIF optical fiber output, has a line isolation design for left and right channels, and is equipped with high-quality audio capacitors. It is a common audio chip configuration for low-end and mid-range motherboards.

ASROCK B760M PG SONIC WiFi

Editor’s comment:

In recent years, major board manufacturers have launched anime/video game co-branded motherboards. This time, ASROCK cooperated with SEGA to launch B760M PG SONIC WiFi, and replaced the B760M Steel Legend WiFi motherboard with Sonic The Hedgehog supersonic mouse shape, with qualified power supply configuration and Good connection and expandability, if you want to build a super sound mouse theme machine, but you may not need the functions of the Z790 motherboard, this B760M PG SONIC WiFi will be a more affordable choice.