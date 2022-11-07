Home Technology Supply Chain News Apple is extremely demanding on iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra periscope telephoto lens | XFastest News
Technology

Supply Chain News Apple is extremely demanding on iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra periscope telephoto lens

According to iPhone supply chain company Largan Precision, Apple plans to add a periscope telephoto lens to its flagship iPhone 15 Ultra next year. The supplier has already started developing a periscope telephoto lens module internally. , Apple decided to abandon plastic lenses (most of the lens materials currently used by most mobile phone manufacturers are plastic lenses) and use hybrid materials instead. At present, another source said that Apple intends to add a periscope telephoto to the two high-end models of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra to widen the gap with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Largan Precision said that they have purchased new R&D equipment and are actively developing telephoto noise reduction and anti-shake technologies, which will determine whether the iPhone 15 Pro/Ultra models can be equipped with periscope lenses. technology. If the technology does not meet Apple’s requirements, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra will not be equipped with a periscope telephoto lens.

