A very common disease among the female population over the age of 50 is osteoporosis, a chronic disease characterized by alterations in the bone structure. It determines a reduction in load resistance and an increased risk of fractures. There are two forms of osteoporosis, a primary one affecting postmenopausal women or the elderly and a secondary one. The latter can affect at any age subjects suffering from chronic diseases or in therapy with drugs that negatively impact the skeletal structure.

Osteoporosis is a silent disease and its alarm bell is the appearance of a fragility fracture. The most common fractures involve the spine, proximal femur, and wrist. To prevent osteoporosis, as well as for other diseases, nutrition is important. Eating in a healthy, varied and balanced way helps to counteract various ailments that over time can lead to diseases that are dangerous to health, such as cardiovascular ones. Incorporating the right foods into your diet can help fight the onset of osteoporosis.

What are the foods that help fight osteoporosis

Incorporating calcium-rich foods into your diet can help counteract the onset of the disease. In fact, calcium helps build bones and is essential for promoting proper skeletal remodeling and bone maintenance. However, it is often not possible to meet the needs necessary for the body, especially during any physiological conditions such as pregnancy and menopause. In postmenopausal women, a calcium intake of 1.2 to 1.5 grams is recommended in the absence of estrogen replacement therapy. While in the case of estrogen therapy the recommended dose is 1 gram.

In pregnant women, during the third trimester, 1.5 grams of calcium per day is recommended. The foods most rich in calcium are milk, yogurt, cheeses, nuts, legumes, many green vegetables, oily fish, shrimp, squid and octopus. But even those who often use dried mushrooms in the kitchen will find relief from bone pain as they are rich in vitamin D. Therefore we could bring to the table a delicious and warm mushroom-based soup to also fill up with this important vitamin during the ‘winter.

In addition to what to eat, here is what it would be better not to bring to the table for those suffering from joint pain and osteoporosis

In addition to introducing the foods listed above into your diet, it is important to avoid other foods that can interfere with calcium intake. In particular, foods rich in oxalates should be avoided, or rather it should be avoided to associate them with foods rich in calcium. Foods rich in oxalates include spinach, turnips, tomatoes, grapes, parsley, chocolate, coffee and tea. These associated with foods rich in calcium could favor its dispersion. The same goes for whole or high-fiber products as an excess of fiber could reduce the absorption of dietary calcium.

It would also be advisable not to overdo the use of salt and limit sodium-rich foods such as sausages, bouillon cubes, pickled and canned foods. Excess sodium could cause calcium to be lost through urine, and this also applies to protein-rich foods. Finally, it is important to avoid alcohol or limit its consumption as in addition to decreasing the absorption of calcium, they reduce the activity of the cells that build bone. Here is what it would be better not to eat for those suffering from osteoporosis and bone pain or simply want to counteract their onset.