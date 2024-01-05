Home » Born to play darts: vice world champion Luke Littler admits that he hardly trains: “It quickly gets boring”
Sports

Born to play darts: vice world champion Luke Littler admits that he hardly trains: “It quickly gets boring”

by admin

© EPA-EFE

He just missed becoming world champion on Wednesday evening, Luke Littler. That he has an enormous amount of talent became clear during his first match in London’s Alexandra Palace. You would undoubtedly think that a lot of training was required to make it straight to the final, but nothing could be further from the truth.

While his colleagues set aside several hours a day to practice one perfect throw after another, Littler organizes his day differently. At the British Sky Sports, the rights holder of the last darts world championship, the 16-year-old Englishman admitted that he barely trains in the run-up to his matches.

“I only spend half an hour on it, maximum 45 minutes,” Littler says dryly. “I train alone and that quickly gets boring. And I mean it. I must have been born for it, because I don’t train much.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Gaming

You may wonder how he fills his day. In addition to darts, Littler is also an avid gamer. He already likes to play on his Xbox. Something he has not been able to do in recent weeks. Now that the World Cup is over, he will be happy to be back home.

“I can’t wait to play on my Xbox again. If I had known that I would make it to the final, I would have taken my console to London without a doubt,” laughs ‘The Nuke’.

See also  Curry 32+8 Morant out of knee injury, Warriors comeback and win over Grizzlies to win match point_1_NBA_Morant

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

You may also like

Beckenbauer, the son of the people who became...

Five things to watch in world men’s tennis...

Valent’s telepathy. Every time I went to Pilsen,...

Yankees and Stroman have “mutual interest” (report) –...

Grizzlies announce Ja Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder...

Lustenau signs central defender Meisl – sport.ORF.at

THE CODE NAMES OF THE NARCOS of the...

What’s next for the Dodgers after the Teóscar...

Senegal calls Bamba Dieng and Alfred Gomis (Lorient)...

A small beer in Belgrade and a penalty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy