Born to play darts: vice world champion Luke Littler admits that he hardly trains: “It quickly gets boring”

© EPA-EFE

He just missed becoming world champion on Wednesday evening, Luke Littler. That he has an enormous amount of talent became clear during his first match in London’s Alexandra Palace. You would undoubtedly think that a lot of training was required to make it straight to the final, but nothing could be further from the truth.

While his colleagues set aside several hours a day to practice one perfect throw after another, Littler organizes his day differently. At the British Sky Sports, the rights holder of the last darts world championship, the 16-year-old Englishman admitted that he barely trains in the run-up to his matches.

“I only spend half an hour on it, maximum 45 minutes,” Littler says dryly. “I train alone and that quickly gets boring. And I mean it. I must have been born for it, because I don’t train much.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Gaming

You may wonder how he fills his day. In addition to darts, Littler is also an avid gamer. He already likes to play on his Xbox. Something he has not been able to do in recent weeks. Now that the World Cup is over, he will be happy to be back home.

“I can’t wait to play on my Xbox again. If I had known that I would make it to the final, I would have taken my console to London without a doubt,” laughs ‘The Nuke’.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Share this: Facebook

X

