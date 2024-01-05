Home » Governor Guzmán and president of CCCauca spoke about work articulated by the department – news
News

by admin
The meeting between the new regional president and the executive Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya focused on economic development, infrastructure, tourism, among other topics.

Of the first meetings of the new governor of Cauca, Jorge Octavio Guzmán Gutiérrez, the one he had yesterday, January 3, 2024, with the executive president of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, Ana Fernanda Muñoz Otoya, stands out, with whom he agreed to work in an articulated manner to promote and carry out important development projects at the departmental level.

For economist Muñoz Otoya, the big bets in Cauca refer to improving productivity and developing the region in different fields, given its economic, environmental, tourism potential and comparative advantages.

The governor and the executive spoke about business strengthening, the advancement of the Popayán – Santander de Quilichao dual carriageway, support for the entrepreneurial sector, improvement of the industrial production index, in addition to other aspects concerning the economic and social progress of Cauca, in connection with the departments of Nariño and Valle del Cauca.

From the talk with the executive president of the CCCauca, the governor of the department said: “We have to work as a team, from the institutional level, the public and the private have to generate that synergy that allows great opportunities for the Caucanos. “We not only talk about business issues, income generation, but also important infrastructure works in the department.”

Likewise, they agreed to establish in their agendas the participation of Cauca in competitions such as Anato 2024 and the Chocoshow exhibition, for which the inclusion of subregions is proposed, with the purpose of exploiting the tourist and economic potential of the department, through these important showcases that have great national and international impact.

Muñoz Otoya defined the meeting as “a positive exercise, in which initiatives and projects that we are developing in the private sector were proposed, with receptivity and full coordination with the Government; Working together and knowing that we have the support of the institutions is wonderful.”

