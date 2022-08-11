Original title: Zhang Xincheng “I found what I want to do, it is never too late to start”

Learning to live and constantly looking for fun in life is Zhang Xincheng’s greatest achievement in the past year. Different from the birthday wish of “happy every day” in the past, this year he hopes to have more profound works in the next year.

Going to the movies alone, shopping before camping, taking the initiative to cook food during the trip, or chatting with fans in the comment area, Zhang Xincheng enjoys the “now” in his ordinary life. The “fireworks” accumulated in the past year made him feel relaxed and happy in every gesture.

This is Zhang Xincheng’s most impressive line in the “Basic Law of Genius”. He agrees that it’s never too late to do what you like, and also recognizes that “the thing you most want to do is where your talent lies”.

“Basic Law of Genius” is a dual time and space experience for Pei Zhi played by Zhang Xincheng. When it comes to the role, he feels that the grown-up Pei Zhi in “Strawberry World” is a person with “cracks”, leaving gaps and regrets in many aspects. If there is a chance to have a dialogue, “No matter what, you have to Cheer up, I hope you can regain your confidence in life and find your own life and real purpose in your long life.” This is Zhang Xincheng’s gift to Pei Zhi of “Strawberry World”. In comparison, Pei Zhi of “Cheese World” has been very happy since he was a child, and he is quite satisfactory in all aspects. Of course, in addition to love, he loves Lin Chaoxi from another world. “Life is still a little imperfect.” – After thinking for a while, Zhang Xincheng comforted him in the “cheese world” with optimism.

Compared with the busy state of filming in the past few years, Zhang Xincheng now seems to have found a self-balance from the heart.

Changes in your own life and mental state will also be reflected in the choice of script. When it comes to future career planning, Zhang Xincheng believes that his previous way of thinking is more general, and it is good to have the opportunity to play more different types of roles. Now this idea has changed: he wants to try a three-dimensional role that is more and more close to life, hoping to have more opportunities to interpret an ordinary person whose emotional expression can resonate with the audience in the role.

Zhang Xincheng especially hopes that after putting aside the role, as an ordinary member of the general public, the audience can find “the shining point of the little person” from this single picked character. This is also what he recognizes, and the part of literary and artistic works that really needs to be shown to everyone: the roles and characters created by actors should not only have drama and speciality, but also need to be discovered and promoted. The light radiated by ordinary people.

In “County Party Committee Compound”, which has just been completed, Zhang Xincheng plays a young grass-roots cadre, facing the confusion and choices of ordinary young people. The background of this play is the eve of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the story takes place in Guangming County, which is in urgent need of repair and development. Regardless of the pace of life or the environment, there is some distance from ordinary urban life dramas, and it is also very different from the roles played by Zhang Xincheng before. It is about the work and life of people in the county and in the countryside. By playing the role of Xiaolin, after having some understanding and experience, I really got close to the group of grass-roots cadres. When I was shooting this drama, I was given some time to go. It’s good to blend in with the environment.”

Talking about the cooperation with the veteran actors in “County Party Courtyard”, Zhang Xincheng, a young actor, felt pressured at first, but in the process of creation, the actors and the production team fully trusted and helped each other, and the crew The harmonious atmosphere of the big family allows him to relax naturally. For him, the fun part of this filming experience is that no matter how you act, or even your subconscious reaction, you can receive timely feedback. Sometimes the atmosphere is in place, and it is directly “led” by the seniors. Everyone feedbacks and inspires each other. collision.

“The Cloister Pavilion” finally arrived after two years. After several setbacks in the shooting, shelving, and restarting of this work, the final broadcast was ups and downs. “A lot of things depend on fate. There will be many surprises or accidents in life, so you still have to try more.” Zhang Xincheng said that his state has changed a lot for his performance in “The Cloister Pavilion” two years ago. However, even now with a newer understanding of the role, he felt that he should not be attached. The moment is precious, and when you perform the role, you do your best, and the state presented is the most suitable and best.

Aside from the life of the characters he plays, Zhang Xincheng prefers sci-fi and conceptual movies in real life, and his recent favorite is “Phantom Thread”, “I always feel that as a work of art, it should actually allow everyone to have room for discussion. and space.” He guessed that the comment area of ​​the film will definitely be polarized. Unlike some works that clearly express the values ​​they want to convey, this film gives the audience the right to choose, and the process of changing the perspective to experience makes Zhang Xincheng feel that It is interesting.

About to turn 27 years old, Zhang Xincheng’s first reaction to the topic of what he will be like in three years is to sigh – “It will be 30 soon!” Regarding the standard of “standing”, he hopes that he can be in three years. Figure this out within a year. “It’s impossible to say that you are not confused at 30. After all, you are not confused until you are forty, right? I have to think about it.” There is a certain degree of recognition in his words that he has the ability to grow well. Zhang Xincheng said this sentence with a certain point smiling.

What I clearly felt during the conversation was the sense of “peace” in Zhang Xincheng’s body, whether it was the “go for it, don’t be afraid” that he told himself when facing the role, or “being in a relatively casual state when trying a new field, but all the time. Be prepared at the moment, and when the opportunity comes, you can naturally make some new changes.” You can feel his calmness from it.

Have you tested the popular mbti recently? Do you think it matches me?

Tested, it is ENFP (candidate). I don’t think it’s accurate if you ask me to test it again. I still feel it from the bottom of my heart. For example, if I choose to eat salmon today, I can’t eat salmon every day. For example, if he chooses a middle value, maybe he thinks so today, and he thinks so tomorrow, right?

Weibo fans are about to break 15 million. Have you prepared any fan benefits?

It’s okay to think about it sooner.

