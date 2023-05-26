Zhang Yimou’s speech “turned over” and slapped himself and Chen Ting in the face (Photos) Gong Li | Xiao Hua | Love History | Film and Television Hot Discussions

Zhang Yimou and his current wife Chen Ting. (Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

Recently, Youlu media exposed a directorZhang YimouIn the past interviews, I was opposed and criticized by many female netizens, and they also slapped myself and my current wife, so I “turned over”.Zhang Yimou’s pastlove historyand current wifeChen TingIt was also dug out again.

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

This interview took place during the filming of Zhang Yimou’s “Love in the Hawthorn Tree”. At that time, in order to select the heroine, Zhang Yimou traveled to various cities and selected five or six thousand art candidates. As you all know, if you want to choose to step into the field of performing arts and become an art candidate, your appearance is generally not bad, and most of them are the best in appearance among ordinary people.

However, despite this, none of the thousands of art candidates could make Zhang Yimou look good, so he made a rather controversial remark. He sighed and said: “Nowadays, children are becoming more and more ugly. Pretty girls don’t have children with handsome guys. They all go to coal bosses, rich people, and old men. So the post-90s are really ugly.”

Once the interview was exposed, there was a lot of controversy among netizens. Because in these words, Zhang Yimou not only pointed the finger at all the post-90s, “no good” for their looks, but also attributed the source of this “ugliness” to the fact that beautiful women are all married to ugly men.

What he said was not only unfounded, but also too extreme, as if he was satirizing that all the beautiful girls nowadays love money and marry “coal bosses, rich men, and old men”.

In the comment area of ​​the article, many netizens left messages angry at Zhang Yimou. Someone even mentioned the marriage between Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting, and joked: “Isn’t this about himself?”

Because Zhang Yimou’s current wife, Chen Ting, got together with him when she was 19 years old. Zhang Yimou was already 50 years old at that time, and the age difference between the two parties was 31 years old.



Zhang Yimou’s speech overturned, saying that all young and beautiful women marry rich old men. (Image source: webpage screenshot)

Zhang Yimou’s past love history: Xiao Hua, Gong Li, Chen Ting

Zhang Yimou and his first wife, Xiao Hua, married in 1978 and had a daughter, Zhang Mo. However, because Zhang fell in love with actor Gong Li, he chose to divorce Xiao Hua in 1988. They already had a four-year-old daughter, Zhang Mo, in 1988.

In 1987, Gong Li became famous in “Red Sorghum” directed by Zhang Yimou and became the number one “Mou Girl”. At that time, Zhang Yimou was 37 years old and had just turned from a photographer to a director. Gong Li was 22 years old. student.

After the divorce, Zhang Yimou and Gong Li never got married. In 1995, Zhang Yimou and Gong Li also ended up breaking up. For 8 years, Gong Li didn’t wait for Zhang Yimou’s marriage proposal, so leaving him may be the best choice.

In February 1996, Gong Li married Huang Hexiang, the Hong Kong president of British American Tobacco Company.

In 2019, 53-year-old Gong Li Gong Li once again set foot on the marriage hall and attended the Cannes Film Festival with the 70-year-old French musician Jean-Michel Jarre. The two held hands in high profile to show their affection

But Zhang Yimou got together with Chen Ting, who was only 19 years old and a student.



Zhang Yimou’s speech overturned, saying that all young and beautiful women marry rich old men. (Image source: webpage screenshot)

Chen Ting was born in Wuxi on September 30, 1981. She was a former dancer of Wuxi Dance Troupe. She graduated from Beijing Film Academy and participated in the TV series “War of Roses”. In 1999, he participated in the casting of “Happy Time” and met Zhang Yimou. He gave birth to 2 sons and 1 daughter. It was not until 2011 that Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting got married.

Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting have a 31-year age difference, because the two have always been controversial because of the age, appearance, and fame. Chen Ting was even suspected of having a plan. One is a student and the other is a well-known director. Chen Ting dropped out of school and gave birth to a child for Zhang Yimou without getting married.

Zhang Yimou’s two sons are very similar to him in appearance, just like copy and paste, only the daughter is like Chen Ting, because she is young, she has not yet grown up to be as beautiful as her mother.

Therefore, in the eyes of many netizens, Zhang Yimou is the rich old man in his own mouth, and the young wife Chen Ting is also the young beauty, including the three children.

However, Zhang Yimou was interviewed in 2010, and even though he had three children with Chen Ting at that time, he never made it public. It is estimated that Zhang Yimou did not bring his own situation into it.

It was not until 2013 that the news that Zhang Yimou had three children was exposed, and he admitted his several children, and the fact that he and Chen Ting had been in love for many years without obtaining a certificate. Coincidentally, what he said at the time coincided with his own situation.

Responsible editor: Yitian

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site. Mirror sites are strictly prohibited.