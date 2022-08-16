Source title: Zhang Ziyi, Huang Jianxin and other filmmakers – Focus on “peak” film creation, sharing thoughts and gains

On the 16th, the Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum – the exploration, pursuit and creation of "peak" film works was held at the Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center.Photo by our reporter Cheng Gong On the afternoon of the 16th, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival Film Power Forum – the exploration, pursuit and creation of "peak" film works was held at Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center. Huang Jianxin, Zhang Ziyi, Shu Huan, Liu Haoran and other filmmakers gathered together, taking their own creations as an example, to discuss the hardships and joys, thinking and harvesting in the process of pursuing peak film works, so as to accumulate experience and provide references for the future of Chinese films. "I think a 'peak performance' is a performance that the audience can't forget." Zhang Ziyi shared: "When an actor concentrates all his energy on the role, he may reach the state of 'peak performance' at some point. , but this is something that can be met and not obtained." She shared her experience when she first participated in directing "My Parents and Me". "Before the film was shot, Xu Zheng already had a mature script that could be shot at any time. Wu Jing and Shen Teng also had their own creative teams, and I was alone and didn't even have a story." Zhang Ziyi cried on the spot. Yes, but Huang Jianxin, who was present, encouraged her and felt that she would definitely be able to do it. Later, Zhang Ziyi spent a long time visiting characters, experiencing life, and looking for a lot of stories, and finally chose the story of "Poem" and finished the short film in 25 days. After the film was released, "Poem" received good reviews. Zhang Ziyi sighed: "No one can understand the hardships I have suffered, but after experiencing it, I grow up. I think actors should never think of the word 'peak' when creating, but must shape their works and characters well." In the heart of actor Liu Haoran, "peak performance" is a performance that directly touches the heart, and a "performance that can be retained". He revealed that the trick when he played Su Yu in "Founding an Army" and Liu Renjing in "1921" was to magnify himself infinitely. "These two characters are both 19 years old. They both dare to challenge the authority of that era. Although I don't have such great ambitions as them, I can use my imagination to play. I think the desire for knowledge, exploration, and experimentation is young. The greatest strength of man. With this mentality, it is possible to create peak works." Director Huang Jianxin shared that in order to create a peak film work, one must first have a plateau film work, "This is a step-by-step accumulation process, a peak work is the top of the pyramid, and it needs a lot of ordinary works as the base, which is a peak work. The basis for emergence". Huang Jianxin shared several stages of his creative career, "I like the word 'mainstream film' very much now, because the mainstream is the values ​​passed down by the nation for thousands of years. Films are naturally commercial, and filmmakers can't take themselves too high, can't 108,000 miles away from the audience." Screenwriter Shu Huan believes that creating a peak film work is not like building a building, but like a pile of sand, which naturally forms a cone after free fall motion. The top is the peak work, which is the law of film creation. Huangfu Yichuan, the editor-in-chief of "Contemporary Films", believes that peak film works must stand the test of time, and as time goes by, they will become more and more artistic, and finally become the cultural heritage of all mankind. Most of Gao Feng's works express the emotions of ordinary people, reflect their spiritual world, and have a very deep understanding of society, history and the present.

