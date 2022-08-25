[Epoch Times, August 25, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Mainland actress Zhang Ziyi recently revealed in an exclusive interview with the magazine that Francis Ford Coppola, the director of the “The Godfather” series, Francis Ford Coppola once invited her to appear in a new film. After the video communication between the two parties, she was looking forward to this cooperation, but after reading the script, she found that the role was not suitable, and finally she declined the other party.

Zhang Ziyi mentioned in an interview in the September 2022 issue of “Good People” that starring in the film of “The Godfather” director Coppola may be an opportunity that filmmakers all over the world yearn for. Although it is inevitable that she would regret rejecting the other party, she is not entangled. “I wouldn’t imagine what I would be like today if I filmed this drama”, and said that “all the misses are to meet more worthy characters.”

According to Lu Media, the work that Zhang Ziyi declined may be the epic “Megalopolis” written and directed by Coppola.

“Metropolis” is a play written by Coppola in the 1980s about an architect’s attempt to create a utopia in New York, an attempt strongly opposed by the mayor.

In 2019, on the eve of his 80th birthday, Paula announced that he would be shooting ‘Metropolis’ soon, “I plan to start doing what I’ve always wanted to do, using everything I’ve learned since I started a theatre career at 16. , it’s going to be a huge epic, it’s extraordinary, it’s going to have a huge cast, and it’s going to use the different styles and genres that I’ve tried over the years of filmmaking.”

According to earlier reports, the film’s story is set in New York, the cost of shooting is 100 million to 120 million US dollars, in addition to some sponsorships, Coppola will shoot the film out of his own pocket. According to the plan, the film will start shooting in November this year and will continue until March 2023.

The starring lineup has been confirmed: Adam Driver (Adam Douglas Driver), Forest Whitaker (Forest Whitaker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Nathalie Emmanuel), Jon Voight (Jon Voight), Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza.

It is reported that in addition to Zhang Ziyi, Coppola also approached Oscar Isaac (Oscar Isaac), Jessica Lange (Jessica Lange), Cate Blanchett (Cate Blanchett), Michelle Actors such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Zendaya Coleman did not appear in the final cast due to scheduling conflicts and scripts.

Responsible editor: Yang Ming