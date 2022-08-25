Original title: How long have you not heard such cheers? The 2022 PEL Summer Tournament ended successfully in Shenzhen Bay

With gusts of sea breeze blowing over the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center unhurriedly, the 2022 PEL Summer Finals intensified.

As the first e-sports event this year that is open to offline audiences, the 2022 PEL Summer Finals and Airdrop Festival held on August 21, its wonderful event content and long halftime show performance to the live e-sports The competition enthusiasts brought a long-lost offline competition atmosphere. At the same time, through the industry-leading live broadcast technology, offline viewing points were set up in 27 cities across the country and overseas. Both online and offline witnessed Jiangsu SMG won the “Tenth” in the history of PEL. crown”.

After the first three days of the finals, Shanghai NV won three victories on the first day, and established a 27-point advantage to lead the leaderboard, followed by Jiangxi TJB, Hangzhou LGD and Jiangsu SMG to form a championship group. On the night of the championship of the finals, Jiangsu SMG played steadily and won the third game to move up to the second place, with only 4 points left before the finale with Shanghai NV.

In the last game, Shanghai NV was besieged by multiple teams and was eliminated early in stage 6. The score was fixed at 193 points. Jiangsu SMG, which was closely behind, had to win the game to win the game. In the end, in the 3v2 showdown with Wuhan RSG, SMG·Remember won the game. The last person in Wuhan RSG helped Jiangsu SMG successfully counterattack and win the summer championship. The second and third place were won by Shanghai NV Tencent Video and Hangzhou LGD. The FMVP and Best Rookie winners were Guangzhou TT·Ajie and Changsha TEC·Justin respectively.

