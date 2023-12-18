Home » 4 motorcyclists reported speeding at 236 km/h in Val di Cembra – News
The Carabinieri of Cavalese have identified and reported four Venetian motorcyclists who, in the month of June, organized a real competition on the roads of the Cembra valley, in Trentino.


The investigative activity – a note informs – started from the online dissemination of a video, which quickly became viral, entitled “Let’s go be criminals in Val di Cembra”, which portrays the four while traveling at high speed along the roads of Trentino , from the Val d’Adige to the municipality of Castello-Molina di Fiemme.


The video, which caused outrage in the local community, shows the motorcyclists making dangerous overtaking moves and negotiating bends and residential areas at high speed. Furthermore, the four filmed themselves carrying out a road block at the entrance to the Faver tunnel, on the Ss612, to ask passing motorcyclists if there were any law enforcement patrols on the road. In some frames of the video you can clearly see the speed of the motorbikes, which reach 236 kilometers per hour in the municipality of Altavalle.


The information gathered by the police led to the complaint of the four motorcyclists for having competed at speed. In case of conviction, imprisonment from six months to one year, a fine from 5,000 to 20,000 euros, the suspension of the driving license from one to three years and the confiscation of all vehicles used for the race are foreseen.

