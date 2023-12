Bundesliga club SK Rapid handed over Patrick Greil to German third division club SV Sandhausen on Monday. The 27-year-old midfielder moved from Austria Klagenfurt to Rapid before the 2022/23 season, but was hardly used this season.

In his first season, the Salzburg player managed one goal and four assists in 38 competitive games. In the 17 Bundesliga games in the fall, Greil only played 112 minutes and only made it into the squad once in the last nine rounds.

