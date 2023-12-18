Hungry during the night? Watch out for these symptoms: what night eating syndrome is and how to fight it

Night Eating Syndrome: Symptoms, Effects, and Management

Are you always hungry at night? Pay attention to these symptoms: they could indicate night eating syndrome.

Feeling hungry during the night is not uncommon. It may happen that there is a great desire to eat something, and as long as you consume a few biscuits or a snack, perhaps there is nothing to worry about. However, when you start eating too much food, it could be a sign that something is wrong. This could be a result of night eating syndrome, a little-known eating disorder that can have negative effects on sleep, mood, and overall health.

Those who suffer from this syndrome may develop overweight and obesity. Eating at night could also lead to major negative effects on sleep, and there is the risk of also influencing your mood. Unfortunately, this is not an easily manageable situation and it is also a little-known eating disorder.

This syndrome is not easy to recognize and is often linked to anxiety, depression, stress, and genetics. These nocturnal disorders often occur in men, and there is no specific time or deep motivation for the behavior. The internal biological clock is “wrong”, and the disorders also concern sleep times and cravings. Hormones, such as leptin and melatonin, would also be “compromised” in this context.

To manage night eating syndrome, consulting an expert is crucial for treatment. There are forms of treatment from which one can derive great benefit. Consulting your family and then your doctor can also be a good option, and there is no shame in seeking help for this syndrome. Only with the help of specialists can this problem be solved.

If you find yourself eating repeatedly and without stopping during the night, it is possible that night eating syndrome is involved. The important thing is to recognize the symptoms and seek help in order to manage and treat this little-known eating disorder.

