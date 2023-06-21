Zhejiang Propaganda | How “Hot Pot Drama” Warms Stomach and Heart

Friends who often watch short videos recently, will they be overwhelmed by such a short drama? A few minutes in a single episode, the characters are black and white, the plot is explosive and compact, and the BGM is also very “energetic”, making people unable to stop watching it .

In fact, this is called a “network micro-short drama”, and it is also called a “hot pot drama” by netizens. “Zhejiang Propaganda” previously published the article “How to Make “Electronic Mustard” More Fragrant, which is similar to “Electronic Mustard” in “Watching X Movie in X Minutes”. What’s more, “Hot Pot Drama” is not a re-edited version of a film and television drama, and there are still three or five episodes to finish the content.

Could it be said that “hot pot dramas” can become popular just by frying Ba Zong, CP, time travel, etc.? I’m afraid it’s not that simple. Today, let us take a look at how “hot pot drama” warms the stomach and heart.

one

As the name suggests, online micro-short dramas refer to online dramas with a single episode of about 10 minutes, which is equivalent to eating a bowl of instant noodles. Because of its diverse “ingredients” and rich varieties, it is commonly called “instant noodles” by netizens. “Hot Pot Drama”.

As a “dark horse” in the industry, the prototype of online micro-short dramas can be traced back to more than ten years ago. With the development of the Internet, the performance forms of dramas have become more diverse, which has also led to a “blowout” of industry production capacity: “China Internet Audio-Visual Development Research Report ” shows that in 2021, the number of key online micro-short dramas will be 58, and by 2022 it will reach 172. At present, the daily active users of micro-short dramas on the Kuaishou platform alone exceed 260 million, and half of them watch more than 10 episodes a day.

So, what are the “strengths” of these “short” plays?

The “Decompression Artifact” that you can take at any time. The pace of work and life of contemporary people is accelerating, and their leisure time is getting less and less. The online micro-shorts are short and sharp, and can be read and pinched at any time, which is especially suitable for fragmented viewing needs. For example, Tencent Video’s high-scoring short drama “Aunt’s World” adopts the unit drama mode. Each episode uses “Health Preservation and Anti-addiction”, “Basketball Court Battle”, “Square Dance Involvement” and other titles. It’s just a life diary, and it won’t be “broken” after reading it.

A “plot blind box” that pleases the senses. With the help of user portraits, micro-short dramas clearly grasp what the audience skipped in the past, what they watched back, and on which bridges they used “a wave of barrage”, so as to customize production “frame by frame”, remove complex character relationships, and throw away The “brain-burning” plot setting has a climax at the beginning, multi-line plots go hand in hand, and conflicts and reversals are everywhere. When watching, the audience seems to have opened one “blind box” after another, and is constantly stimulated and bombarded by the continuous coolness.

A “Dream Workshop” that extends reality. Relevant reports show that women account for 80% of the audience of micro-short dramas, and young people under the age of 30 account for 60%. Correspondingly, the theme of “love” accounts for the largest proportion in micro-short dramas, satisfying young people’s imagination of beautiful love and life. For example, the female-perspective short drama “Twenty Nine” that came out of the circle a while ago tells the story of two urban women encountering difficulties in life and the workplace and redeeming each other, which has been sought after by many female fans.

two

With the rising popularity of the micro-short drama market, professional teams such as Happy Twist and Ningmeng Film and Television have also begun to enter the game, and professional actors with professional backgrounds have joined in the performances, and the quality of micro-short dramas has also continued to improve. For example, the Zhejiang-produced online micro-short drama “Provoke”, which was launched this year, has emerged as a new force. With its exciting storyline and exquisite convincing sceneries, it has attracted countless fans. The industry brings new vitality.

But some dilemmas and doubts also follow, which have to be thought-provoking:

Is it a story or a routine? Due to the lack of focus on script creation of some online micro-short dramas, for a long time, the themes of micro-short dramas focused on business warfare, fantasy, and time travel, and used elements such as money worship, showing off wealth, and sweet pets to attract the audience’s attention. Relying on either the omnipotent “Gold Finger” skills, or routines such as “mysterious noble blood” and “heir to a huge inheritance”, many short dramas have the same plot and the same character image.

Are you watching drama or excitement? Some online micro-short dramas will deliberately strengthen the conflict effect of the plot, or mother-in-law and daughter-in-law fight, brothers are jealous, or spread “high sweet hormones”, frequent “words of tigers and wolves”, or amplify negative emotions in social life, or even It is staggering to not hesitate to play the ball in the orientation, open up the “brain hole” and subvert the traditional relationship between elders and children, teachers and students.

Are you looking for quality or profit? In order to reduce investment risks and ensure profit output, the production cost of a single episode of many online micro-short dramas has gradually dropped from millions of yuan to hundreds of thousands or even less than 100,000 yuan. Therefore, compared with ordinary film and television dramas, the overall audio-visual effect of micro-short dramas is not good. In the long run, it will inevitably cause visual fatigue and become “junk food” that stimulates the senses.

three

At the 10th China Internet Audiovisual Conference Micro-short Drama Industry Development Forum held in March this year, the industry reached a consensus on the development of micro-short dramas: “micro” but not weak, “short” but not superficial, and “drama” has quality . Micro-short dramas cannot follow the old path of “first rough development and then upgrading” of online dramas and online movies, but must be close to real life, keep up with the trend of the times, reflect the concerns of the masses, and let the works show a warm and realistic background.

So how to make online micro-shorts not weak, not shallow, and more high-quality? The author believes that we can focus on the following three aspects:

Two-way force on “management” and “support”. The State Administration of Radio, Film and Television has incorporated “Internet micro-short drama” into the filing management, making it the fourth filing category after online movies, online TV dramas, and online cartoons. The average monthly filing number is comparable to that of traditional online film and television dramas.

Local authorities and industry associations have also begun to take positive actions: on the one hand, gather projects, funds, and talents, set up cultural industry funds, and establish film and television co-production agencies to provide guarantees for “writing, filming, broadcasting, and casting” of online micro-short dramas On the other hand, timely guidance and control of unhealthy phenomena in some industries are good. In the second quarter of this year, major short video platforms took down nearly 2,300 illegal micro-short drama applets, which is a good purification and clarification of the micro-short drama market.

Subdivide the track on “production” and “broadcasting”. There are two main production modes for online micro-short dramas: long stories are made into short plays, or short videos are made into plots. The two modes have their own strengths. The key is to let professional people do professional things, deeply cultivate and subdivide the track, and avoid “internal friction and involution”.

For example, the Happy Twist team focuses on comedy and funny, Star Media focuses on fashion and life topics, and Kuaishou blogger “Yu’er Gufeng” focuses on ancient love, etc., which can not only avoid the chaotic competition of “staking the land”, but also avoid the homogeneity of content themes In addition, the major “label IPs” have their own fan traffic, which often makes micro-short dramas popular before they are filmed or broadcast.

Deliver value on “creation” and “manufacturing”. Internet micro-short dramas are emerging “literary light cavalry”. When creating, cultural attributes should be highlighted. In addition to pursuing refreshing, bursting, and burning points, they should also incorporate value output points, emotional resonance points, and cultural identity points. Explosive works with sense, texture and connotation of the spirit of the times.

Nowadays, more and more online micro-short dramas are trying to focus on small cuts, talk about big themes, rely on short and beautiful, and lead new trends. For example, the micro-short drama “When the Flowers Bloom” uses fascinating stories to reflect the inheritance and promotion of the intangible cultural heritage “velvet flower craft” in the new era, allowing people to find cultural identity in a relaxed and joyful way. There are also some realistic micro-short dramas, focusing on social hot spots such as rural revitalization, garbage classification, anti-fraud and fraud detection, which aroused strong resonance among netizens.

Looking forward to one day, as a new form of audio-visual literature and art, online micro-short dramas are no longer pieces of compressed biscuits and hot pot seasonings, but allow users to chew and taste the five flavors, and it is best to get nutrition , that can really secure the top spot in this “fourth category” drama.

