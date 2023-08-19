Sargassus – King of the Sun – EP Review

Sargassus – King of the Sun

Origin: Finland

Release: 17.08.2023

Label: Inverse Records

Duration: 18:52

Genre: Post Metal

Photo Credit: Joonas Leskinen

The Post Metal Project Sargassus from the land of a thousand lakes already has a full decade under its belt and yet their discography, if you like to call it that, is quite clear. Which is certainly also due to the fact that they only started releasing songs a few years ago and only in the form of two short EPs and a single.

Now the Finns bring their third EP King of the Sun out of here. Like its predecessors, the new material is only available digitally or as a stream.

The four songs were composed live and also recorded. That’s why they sound very organic and you can tell that the musicians have been rehearsing together for many years. If you had to classify the songs, then it would definitely be in the Death / Post Metal corner with a dash of Black Metal. Whereby the latter is not too present. The vocals are rough and unpolished. But the guitar sounds are very clean.

Post Metal from the land of a thousand lakes

Breed of the Exodus definitely should HERE to be played. No new accents are set here, but entertaining ear food for almost twenty minutes is guaranteed in any case. The three, or let’s say three and a half, new songs are better produced compared to the predecessors, but still fit together perfectly with the old material and can easily be consumed in one go.

Conclusion

Invent the wheel Sargassus with their new EP King of the Sun certainly not new. Nevertheless, they convince with a well-played and entertainingly presented Death Metal mix with Post Metal elements. I’ve had worse entertainment. 7,5 / 10



Line Up

Teemu Leskinen – Gitarre

Matias Rokio – drums

Matias Stenman – Tired

Jukka Teppola – Bass

Tracklist

01. Day of Wrath

02. Queen of the Moon

03. Breed of the Exodus

04. King of the Sun

Links

Sargassus website

Bandcamp Sargassus

