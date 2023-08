New providers of app stores want to stimulate competition. Purchases within apps could soon become cheaper as a result.

Will apps be cheaper soon? iPhones at an Apple store in Los Angeles. Recording from September 2022.

Jae C. Hong / AP

A startup wants to launch an alternative to Apple’s App Store in Europe. The American-Ukrainian company Macpaw has announced a platform for the coming year that will allow users of iPhones and iPads to install applications without requiring approval from Apple.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook