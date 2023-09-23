SEGA Brings Excitement to Tokyo Game Show with New ‘Dragon Among Us 8’ Games and a Surprise Proposal

SEGA Unveils Two Exciting New Games in “Dragon Among Us” Series at Tokyo Game Show

At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, SEGA wowed attendees with its impressive display of two highly anticipated games from the popular “Dragon Among Us” series. Among them was the highly anticipated “Dragon Among Us 8” which not only showcased its gameplay but also featured a special proposal on the main stage.

During the exhibition, players had the opportunity to try their hand at “Dragon Among Us 8”. One of the exciting new additions to the game is the introduction of a Hawaii map, allowing players to explore this exotic location while playing as the protagonist, Kasuga Ichiban. Additionally, Kasuga can now traverse the map using a Segway, adding a unique and fun element to the gameplay.

In terms of combat, fans were delighted to see Kasuga team up with the legendary character Kiryu. While the game is still a turn-based RPG, Kiryu has a special ability called “Bond Awakening” which allows him to attack enemies in a dynamic and action-packed way, reminiscent of past action RPG games. This refreshing twist on the combat system has garnered much excitement among gamers.

Despite the limited trial time, players expressed their high expectations for “Dragon Among Us 8” after experiencing the game. The brief glimpse of the Hawaii map left fans eager to explore the full extent of its possibilities.

Aside from gameplay, fans were also treated to a sneak peek at a pivotal moment in the game – Kasuga Ichiban’s proposal to Saeko Mukata. However, it seems that the proposal did not go as planned, leaving fans intrigued and eager to discover the full story when the official version is released.

“Dragon Among Us 8” is set to hit the shelves on January 26, 2024, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Excitingly, this installment will also include Chinese voices for the first time, further expanding the game’s international appeal. Gamers across the globe are eagerly anticipating the release of this highly anticipated addition to the “Dragon Among Us” series.

