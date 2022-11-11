[The Epoch Times, November 11, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun reported) Zhou Huimin, who was awarded the title of “The Head of the Jade Girl”, will celebrate her 55th birthday on November 10. On the same day, she posted a photo of herself climbing a ladder to paint on Facebook, and revealed that because she wanted to systematically organize the shoebox that was placed in her mother’s house, she had the idea of ​​renovating the entire old house. In the photo, she has a slender figure with no makeup, and her skin is as firm as a frozen age. Netizens praise her as “so beautiful even with paint.”

Zhou Huimin posted on Facebook in the early morning of the 10th that because she had to sort out the shoe box in her mother’s house, she removed the sundries and repainted the walls. From measuring the size of the shoe cabinet to buying paint tools at the hardware store, she did it herself. , Even brushing paint does not fake someone else’s hand.

In a set of photos, she wears long hair with no makeup, wearing black clothes that are convenient for work, wearing flip-flops and stepping on an aluminum ladder, wearing plastic gloves, and concentrating on painting the ceiling with white paint. From the delicate profile of the face revealed in the photo, it can be seen that her skin is firm, fair and translucent, and her body is slender. Her frozen-age appearance makes netizens exclaim: “It’s amazing! Why is she so beautiful even when she paints!” “The most beautiful paint in the world Worker!” “It’s like a girl at all!” (click to see the photo)

Zhou Huimin said that in this renovation, she not only painted the cabinets, doors, and concrete walls, but also contacted the owner of the hardware store to repair the loose door lock and a chair she liked very much in the old house. She also protected herself well throughout the process, and lamented that the entire paint project was “very healing” to herself, making her “feel particularly happy and satisfied”.

On the 55th birthday of Cha Feng and Zhou Huimin that day, she was in a good mood and said, “This big painting is the best birthday gift I gave to myself besides giving it to my mother in the sky!” She also posted a picture of the natural beauty. Zhang birthday selfie. In the photo, she is wearing a purple sweater, with a gentle temperament, a sweet smile, and a peaceful appearance.

Zhou Huimin, who has created many screen images, has a sweet appearance and a fresh temperament. She is a three-dimensional artist in film and television songs. She is popular in the Chinese-speaking circle and is an idol in many people’s hearts. Seeing Zhou Huimin’s birthday photos and posts, friends and fans in the circle felt “great sharing” and wished her “Happy birthday, always youthful”.

