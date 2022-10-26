[Epoch Times, October 26, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Stephen Chow (Xing Ye), who has never used any social software before, opened his Instagram (IG) account on the 18th, and updated his signature on the 24th. Only dynamic. In the photo, he carefully checked more than 500 application posts, and also revealed that there has been new progress in “inviting people”.

Zhou Xingchi, 60 years old this year, opened his first personal social account on the 18th. His first post on IG was about recruiting talents, but not for film crews, but for third-generation Internet talents with project management experience.

He, who was awarded the title of “Hong Kong Comedy King”, posted a photo with the word “please invite” written on the whiteboard at that time, and said that he would choose the person himself. Web3 talent.” “He has a brain and a kind heart.” It is reminiscent of the lines in many of his classic comedies. The former is obviously modified from the dialogue in the movie “Domestic Lingling Paint”, and the latter reminds fans of his The movie God of Cookery. (click to see photo)

Now that a week has passed, the number of followers on Zhou Xingchi’s IG has risen to more than 220,000, and the first post has received more than 6,000 comments. On the 24th, he posted a photo of the back looking at IG with the text “Pick up (selecting) fireflies”, echoing his previous statement of “finding talents in the dark”. (click to see photo)

Some netizens praised Zhou Xingchi: “Master Xing will spend a lot of time reading every message from fans. It seems to be true. It is rare to see a star doing this little thing so seriously. I wish Master Xing to find the right talent as soon as possible.”

Not long after Zhou Xingchi posted the post, Chen Huanren, known as the “Hong Kong Music Wizard”, forwarded Zhou Xingchi’s photo, circled one of the pictures and wrote “That’s me!!!”, looking quite excited. It turned out that the picture is the “hamsterz” NFT (Non-Fungible Token, NFT) that Chen Huanren launched last year. He left a message and said with a smile: “It’s me again, Chen Sheng!”

Chen Huanren released NFT singles “Nobody Gets Me” and “The XXXX Is An NFT” last year, becoming the first Chinese singer to release an NFT single. According to reports, Chen Huanren’s two songs made a profit of 1.5 million Hong Kong dollars on the book at that time.

The “hamsterz” in Zhou Xingchi’s IG picture is the NFT project launched by Chen Huanren in August last year, and each is sold at a price of 1 ether. Chen Huanren said in an interview at the time that the income of most musicians is below the poverty line, but after he has the experience of launching NFTs several times, he is convinced that NFTs will become a new source of income for musicians.

