Zhu Yilong’s “The Mistake by the River” reveals the international version preview 5.20 Cannes premiere-International Online



On May 10, the film “The Mistake by the River”, shortlisted for the official section of the “Un Certain Regard” of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, released the international version trailer and stills. The weird and absurd temperament and expression are expected. The film is adapted from Yu Hua’s pioneering masterpiece of the same name, directed by Wei Shujun, with Kang Chunlei and Wei Shujun as screenwriters, Tang Yuhui as chief producer, Huang Xufeng, Li Chan, Shen Yang, Wang Caitao as producers, Liang Ying and Wan Jun as co-producers , starring Zhu Yilong, starring Zeng Meihuizi, Hou Tianlai, Tong Linkai, Kang Chunlei, Liu Baisha, Mo Xizishi, Wang Jianyu, Zeng Qi, Zhou You, Yan Hexiang, Huang Miyi are invited to star, telling a strange murder case involving many suspects , the criminal police captain Ma Zhe (played by Zhu Yilong) is constantly tossed by the unspeakable truth, and gradually falls into the moments and memories of absurdity, anxiety, and indistinguishable truth from fantasy.

In the preview released this time, the criminal police captain Ma Zhe (played by Zhu Yilong) slowly walks into the depths of the river, his expression is dark and numb, and the picture is constantly flashing back and forth with the gradually tense music. The combination of “more accurate” can be said to whet the appetite of the audience. The film is adapted from Yu Hua’s pioneering masterpiece of the same name. The original novel has distinctive features. Book fans commented on it: “The portrayal of absurd reality has reached a peak.” From the trailer, it can be seen that the film continues the absurd reality of the original novel. The stills are also full of texture and storytelling.

Recently, the movie “The Mistake by the River” was shortlisted for the official unit of “Un Certain Regard” of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. This unit is an important competition unit of the Cannes Film Festival and has an independent jury. Famous, world-renowned directors Hirokazu Kore-eda, Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Ruben Osterlund, chairman of the main competition jury, have all been shortlisted for this unit. The director of the film, Wei Shujun, competed in Cannes for the fourth time this time. Before that, “Yanbian Boys” directed by him won the Special Mention Award in the Short Film Competition Unit of the 71st Cannes Film Festival, and “Wild Horses with Manes” was shortlisted for the 73rd Cannes Film Festival. Unit, “Stories of Yong’an Town” was shortlisted for the Director’s Fortnight unit of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. In addition, the film gathers Zhu Yilong, Zeng Meihuizi, Hou Tianlai, Tong Linkai, Kang Chunlei, Liu Baisha, Mo Xizishi, Wang Jianyu, Zeng Qi, Zhou You, Yan Hexiang, Huang Miyi and other quality actors. I look forward to their delicate characters deductive.