Porsche officially unveils the all-new 2024 718 Spyder RS

Porsche officially unveils the all-new 2024 718 Spyder RS

Porsche’s new 2024 718 Spyder RS ​​model has officially debuted. Due to the replacement of the 911 GT3’s naturally aspirated engine, this is the most powerful mid-engine car in the history of the car factory. “The engine of the 718 Spyder RS ​​is taken directly from the race car and provides a driving experience like no other,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America.

Its 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine makes 493 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, accelerates from 0 to 60 MPH in just 3.2 seconds, adds a carbon-fiber hood, a bumper-top exhaust for added aerodynamics, and only 3,124 Weighing in at 9,000 rpm (59 pounds less than the PDK-equipped non-RS Spyder), Kjell Gruner claims it will never be forgotten.

The 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS ​​will be released in the spring of 2024 with a price of $162,150. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

  1. Ferrari announces re-opening of orders for ultra-popular Purosangue
  2. Hyundai plans mass production of concept car N Vision 74
