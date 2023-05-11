Medicines, more electronic prescriptions and less bureaucracy: here is the bill today in the Council of Ministers

Italia The doctor will now be able to resort to it even in the case of therapies not reimbursed by the National Health Service

The draft law for the simplification of administrative procedures arrives in the Council of Ministers tomorrow with some measures in pharmaceutical and health matters, in particular in favor of chronically ill and disabled people, with a strong push towards electronic prescriptions.

A single recipe for 12 months

As far as electronic drug prescriptions are concerned, the doctor will now be able to formulate them even in the case of therapies not reimbursed by the National Health Service. The text meets one of the strongest requests coming from chronic patient associations, with the possibility for the doctor to indicate in a single recipe the dosage and the packages that can be dispensed for a maximum of 12 months, thus avoiding the need for patients to ask every time the renewal of a prescription which in any case can always be suspended by the attending physician.

Unlimited repeatability of prescriptions

The unlimited repeatability of pharmaceutical, therapeutic, rehabilitative and medical prescriptions is introduced for chronic patients and disabling pathologies. Also initially foreseen in the text is a rule for the stricter control of drug shortages, now being reformulated by the Ministry of Health. Finally, it is established that the dentist can carry out the activities of non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic medicine on the upper third, middle third and lower third of the face.

Police in the hospital

Less rigid links, compared to the initial forecasts, for the use of coin-operating doctors; possibility of setting up permanent police posts in hospitals and stabilization of researchers from the National Health Service. These, however, are some of the innovations envisaged for the health sector by the bill decree, for which the examination of the amendments by the joint Finance and Social Affairs commissions of the Chamber has been completed. The text, with the changes made, will arrive in the Chamber in the Chamber on May 17 for the start of the general discussion.

