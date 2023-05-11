news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, MAY 10 – The project of the ‘OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia’ Foundation “Days of Sight” has arrived in breaking latest news, which aims to offer sustainable access to eye examinations to disadvantaged people. The project has the patronage of the Abruzzo Region, the Chamber of Deputies, the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies, the Municipality and Local Health Authority of breaking latest news, in collaboration with the G.D’Annunzio University of Chieti-breaking latest news and has the support of the Community of Sant ‘ Egidio, Caritas Diocesana breaking latest news-Penne, Red Cross, Civil Protection, Italian Union of the Blind, Tribunal of the Sick.



Until 19 May, the Foundation will carry out free eye examinations for vulnerable people in the Aurum premises, donating eyeglasses to anyone in need. A complete eye clinic has been set up thanks to the technical equipment donated by Essilor: here over 600 people will be examined by the team of ophthalmologists and orthoptists coordinated by Professor Leonardo Mastropasqua, director of the National Center for High Technology of Chieti-breaking latest news (Cnat). Immediately after the visit, the opticians of GrandVision and Salmoiraghi & Viganò will identify the best visual solution based on the prescription. The EssilorLuxottica volunteers will facilitate the flow of eye examinations and the choice of eyewear model and everyone will participate in the activity by donating a day off.



“We are grateful to the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia Foundation which has sought the collaboration of Sant’Egidio in the stages of the Campaign – declares Gilberto Grasso, responsible for the Community of Sant’Egidio, breaking latest news – We are happy that the Campaign this year also involves breaking latest news, where the Community of Sant’Egidio has been present for over twenty years alongside the elderly, the homeless and families in difficulty”.



“It is an important opportunity for those welcomed followed by Caritas – said Corrado De Domincis, director of Caritas breaking latest news-Penne. Healthcare poverty is a very topical issue and is among the top 5 requests that people bring to our Centers of Listening. In the uncomfortable situations that we encounter, we often risk putting health into the background”. (HANDLE).

