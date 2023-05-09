Zurich inaugurates a new representative office in Río Negro

The insurance company Zurich announced the opening of a new representative office in the city of Villa Regina, Rio Negro. The same It is located at 155 Cipolletti street and will be in charge of Mauricio Tinti, a member of Faustino Laffitte Seguros.

The office has a team of independent professionals aligned with the Zurich proposal to bring insurance solutions to its clients. They are also trained to advise on how to protect the family and personal objectives, homes, cars, businesses, electronic devices, among others, according to the needs of each person.

We are very happy that the 32nd representative office is inaugurated in Villa Regina, Río Negro” Dario Smaldone, Head of Independent Agents GI de Zurich Argentina

“We are very happy that the 32nd representative office is inaugurated in Villa Regina, Río Negro, which reaffirms our presence throughout the country, in order to be close to our clients in a strategic region,” said Darío Smaldone, Head of Independent Agents GI de Zurich Argentina.

Mauricio Tinti insurance has opening hours Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.through the phones (0299) 15 401 4919 y (0299) 15 420 3842 or by email to mauric[email protected] or [email protected]

Zurich has more than 30 commercial representation offices throughout the territory, in addition to its own 10 in Bahía Blanca, Córdoba, La Plata, Mar del Plata, Mendoza, Neuquén, Posadas, Rosario, Salta and San Miguel de Tucumán



