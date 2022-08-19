Text / Yang Chenghan

The sky is like an ever-changing magician, presenting various pictures, which amazes everyone.

On a sunny day, the sky is cloudless, and only the sun hangs on it smilingly, spreading the warm light down.

Sometimes, there will be a few clouds in the blue sky, when the naughty wind blows, the cloud turns into a cute rabbit, and when it blows again, it seems to turn into a handsome white car, and then, it is turned into a fun amusement park, let us Can’t take your eyes off of it.

The sky in bad weather, it feels like a terrifying haunted house, only to see a mass of black clouds gathered together, it feels eerie and chilling. When a flash of lightning flashed across the sky, there was a rumble of thunder, like a terrible ghostly cry, and the small water droplets in the sky were frightened, and they jumped from the dark clouds and landed on the ground.

The evening sky is the most beautiful, the clouds become colorful, golden, blue-purple, and pink. The cloud at this time is like a lady in a dress. Then, the birds preparing to return to their nests flew across the sky, and the fiery sunset slowly set in the west, telling people that the day was coming to an end.

The night sky seemed to be covered with a black veil, adorned with stars and the moon. Among them, the stars are like the eyes of a cute cat, and the moon is like the warm face of my mother, illuminating my heart. The night sky is interesting and fascinating.

The sky brings surprises that cannot be described in words. When you are free, might as well look up at the sky? You will find that, as if watching a wonderful movie, there is a full harvest. ◇