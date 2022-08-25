front page Speed ​​text

SL = Super-Light Ultra lightweight body Contest winners However, many people may have forgotten, SL The original prototype was a “Super-Light” The racing car with the ultra-lightweight body design concept is exactly the same Mercedes-Benz At 1952 Developed for the event 300 SL (W 194)which carries 3.0 rise in-line 6 Lightweight construction for cylinders and races, with a total weight of only 1,130 kg, forMercedes-Benz get Bern Grand Prix competition,Nürburgring race, france Le Mans 24 Hour Endurance and need to traverse 3,000 km of Mexico III Pan American Race Tournament trophy. Under the halo of brilliant record,SL A commercially available version will soon be available, which is well known in the1954 launched in 300 SL Coupe (W 198)。 experienced 70 Seven times a year A classic for generations gull wing (Gullwing) used to be SL One of the classic logos of , and this design came from a beautiful accident.1952 Yearly 300 SL In order to design a body with both light weight and high strength, a roll cage design was installed on the body, but the driver could not get in and out like a normal vehicle due to the high door threshold, so engineers developed a set of lift-up type. The “gull wing door” also became the first generation SL unique logo.along with SL Fans are clamoring for convertible models,Mercedes-Benz At the technical level, by modifying the side parts of the roll cage and reducing the height of the door sill, finally 1957 launched in 300 SL Roadsteron SL road for roadsters.

1963 year, second generation SL (W 113) It is a new hard canopy style, its unique high window design and A The concave dome supported by the column resembles an Asian temple building, so it earned the nickname "pagoda", which immediately swept the market.Afterwards 10year time,Mercedes-Benz exist 1971 New generation announced in spring SL (R 107)and in 350 SL and 450 SL The model features an eight-cylinder engine for the first time.In addition to power enhancement, this two-seater convertible sports car far surpasses other contemporary models in crash performance; and the excellent power output and safety and comfort make it even more R 107 continued production 18 Over the years, it has created an impressive record. and subsequent SL The car series is also constantly pursuing engine performance, such as 1989 year (R 129) Launch of the fourth generation SL,Will V12 Engine mounted SL 600 (6.0 Lift) andSL 73 AMG (7.3 Lift) On the model, the maximum horsepower has been increased to 525hp spectrum.However SL The track blood is still not satisfied with this, in AMG Continue to bet on 2001 The fifth generation released in SL (R 230) among which the top models SL 65 AMG Black Series carried 6.0 Lift V12 Turbocharged engine, bursting with blood-guzzling 670hp maximum horsepower.exist 2012 year, sixth generation SL (R 231) It is a continuation of the "lightweight" goal, for SL Substantial weight savings that last "Super-Light" Runner positioning.not difficult to see SL In the later stage, a lot of technical support comes from AMG performance department, after all SL It originated from the track, and because of this 2021 Global debut SL (R 232) directly with Mercedes-AMG SL named by AMG A new generation of independent research and developmentSLofficially become pure AMG family members.