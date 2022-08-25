SL = Super-Light Ultra lightweight body Contest winners
However, many people may have forgotten, SL The original prototype was a “Super-Light” The racing car with the ultra-lightweight body design concept is exactly the same Mercedes-Benz At 1952 Developed for the event 300 SL (W 194)which carries 3.0 rise in-line 6 Lightweight construction for cylinders and races, with a total weight of only 1,130 kg, forMercedes-Benz get Bern Grand Prix competition,Nürburgring race, france Le Mans 24 Hour Endurance and need to traverse 3,000 km of Mexico III Pan American Race Tournament trophy. Under the halo of brilliant record,SL A commercially available version will soon be available, which is well known in the1954 launched in 300 SL Coupe (W 198)。
experienced 70 Seven times a year A classic for generations
gull wing (Gullwing) used to be SL One of the classic logos of , and this design came from a beautiful accident.1952 Yearly 300 SL In order to design a body with both light weight and high strength, a roll cage design was installed on the body, but the driver could not get in and out like a normal vehicle due to the high door threshold, so engineers developed a set of lift-up type. The “gull wing door” also became the first generation SL unique logo.along with SL Fans are clamoring for convertible models,Mercedes-Benz At the technical level, by modifying the side parts of the roll cage and reducing the height of the door sill, finally 1957 launched in 300 SL Roadsteron SL road for roadsters.
1963 year, second generation SL (W 113) It is a new hard canopy style, its unique high window design and A The concave dome supported by the column resembles an Asian temple building, so it earned the nickname “pagoda”, which immediately swept the market.Afterwards 10year time,Mercedes-Benz exist 1971 New generation announced in spring SL (R 107)and in 350 SL and 450 SL The model features an eight-cylinder engine for the first time.In addition to power enhancement, this two-seater convertible sports car far surpasses other contemporary models in crash performance; and the excellent power output and safety and comfort make it even more R 107 continued production 18 Over the years, it has created an impressive record.
and subsequent SL The car series is also constantly pursuing engine performance, such as 1989 year (R 129) Launch of the fourth generation SL,Will V12 Engine mounted SL 600 (6.0 Lift) andSL 73 AMG (7.3 Lift) On the model, the maximum horsepower has been increased to 525hp spectrum.However SL The track blood is still not satisfied with this, in AMG Continue to bet on 2001 The fifth generation released in SL (R 230) among which the top models SL 65 AMG Black Series carried 6.0 Lift V12 Turbocharged engine, bursting with blood-guzzling 670hp maximum horsepower.exist 2012 year, sixth generation SL (R 231) It is a continuation of the “lightweight” goal, for SL Substantial weight savings that last “Super-Light” Runner positioning.not difficult to see SL In the later stage, a lot of technical support comes from AMG performance department, after all SL It originated from the track, and because of this 2021 Global debut SL (R 232) directly with Mercedes-AMG SL named by AMG A new generation of independent research and developmentSLofficially become pure AMG family members.
include AMG under his command brand new SL Countdown to listing
Across half a century, at the same time AMG 55 Anniversary launch Mercedes-AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ Makes no sense.Mercedes-AMG Interpretation with new thinking SL series, comeback 2+2 space setting, supplemented by MANUFACTURE of luxury and the new generation MBUX With the help of science and technology, a luxurious space is constructed.power, except AMG proud”One Man, One Engine」V8 engine, more first import 4MATIC+rear axle steering, etc. Mercedes-Benz its technology.And all this by Mercedes-AMG Completed, retains the legendary elements, and is more sophisticated in performance and luxury, and is about to usher in a beautiful new SL Listed in Taiwan.
Annex I：about SL ten things
- SL meaning：1952year3moon12Day,Mercedes-Benz Thoroughbred racing car shown to the media on a stretch of motorway near its headquarters in Stuttgart 300 SL (W 194). Just a few weeks later,Mercedes-Benz Use this car to participate in various international competitions. According to news sources at the time,S” represent”Super super”,”L“represent”Light light”.
- Four wins out of five：300 SL (W 194) Conquer ItalyOne thousand milesthousand miles race,Bern Grand Prix competition,Nürburgring race, france Le Mans 24 Hour Endurance and need to traverse 3,000 km of Mexico III Pan American Race The trophy of the competition has also become a legendary record that has been passed down forever.
- New York debut: Because of the excellent record, the demand for the production of this legendary car is getting louder and louder.Mercedes-Benz exist 1954 launched in response300 SL CoupIt is production models, as well as comfort-oriented Roadster 190 SL.later in 1957 years, with 300 SL Roadster replaceGullwing Gullwing models. Today, many famous cars also have one of these two models.
- Limits are always cruel: production only 1,400 A sports car with a unique gull-wing shape 300 SL Coupe.Today, these classic legends sell for far more than100 million euros.
- pagodaPagoda：1963 Year,230 SL (W 113) replaced 300 SL Roadster and 190 SL.It is “sporty”, “comfortable” and “safe” at the same time, which means it has been leading the way SL The concept of car building has been so far.
- create 18 annual sales legend：1971 third generation SL (R 107) was the first with an eight-cylinder engine SL car series, while the third generation SL full production 18 Over the years, it has set a record that is difficult to rewrite.
- High-tech injection：1989 fourth generation SL (R 129) Several milestones were achieved.For example, just 0.3 Roll bars that instantly extend in seconds, even with the hardtop closed.For another example, they are mounted on 600 SL / SL 600 of 6.0 Lift V12 engine (394 hp) and SL 73 AMG of7.2 Lift V12 created by the engine 525 hp horsepower.
- 16 Open the canopy in seconds: This is the fifth generation SL (R 230) Open the hard top to let the sun shine inside the car, or the speed of closing the folding roof in bad weather, making the dream of owning a coupe and a roadster come true
- High-performance two-door supercar：SL 65 AMG Black Series have 670 hp highest horsepower output, thanks to AMG technical injection; at the same time byAMG powered by SL 55 (R 230) It has become a masterpiece of contemporary smash hits, and almost one-third of R 230 are equipped with AMG high-performance engine.
- athlete in haute couture：Mercedes-Benz exist 2012 Year is the sixth generation SL (R 231) Created a brand new aluminum alloy frame to achieve lightweight requirements and reduce the approx. 140 kg, too Mercedes-Benz The first mass-produced all-aluminum body car.