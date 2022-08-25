Home Entertainment COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Max 97
After COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and Nike released the Air Max Sunder SP joint series last month, the two sides soon announced the official picture of the latest collaboration shoe Air Max 97. This shoe debuted at COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS’s 2022 autumn/winter series show in Tokyo in January. The whole shoe design re-dressed the upper with a distressed and faded style, making the silhouette of its streamlined and speedy silhouette in its rhythm. The undersides darken and fade away, while, as always, the CdG brand logo appears minimally on the insole. The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS x Nike Air Max 97 series has not yet released the official release information. In addition to black, this series will also launch blue and white styles. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

