14-year-old hit in Verona, the hit-and-run driver arrested: in a video the images of the car damaged after the accident

The 39-year-old was arrested Davide Begalliaccused of having run over, without then providing assistance, the 14-year-old Chris Obeng Togetheron the night of July 31 near Verona. The young man had died the following morning in hospital. The motorist had so far remained under investigation, in a state of freedom, on charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing in the event of an accident, and hit and miss. Further investigations carried out yesterday by the Carabinieri convinced the investigating judge to aggravate the measure. In fact, even through the analysis of the footage from the security cameras, the military managed to reconstruct the dynamics.

The investigations made it possible to establish the exact time of the investment, which dates back to a few minutes after 21.30 on Monday. A camera, not far from the place of the event, filmed the vehicle from behind as it immediately moved away, while a second, about a quarter of an hour later, immortalized it from the front, on its return to Negrar di Valpolicella, clearly highlighting the breaking of the light right front. Another optical reader instead filmed the car the next morning while it was being used by the driver to go to work, making it clear the extent of the damages. The same camera had also filmed the vehicle the morning before the event, which at the time was still perfectly intact.

