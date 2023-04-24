15 Amazing Facts About Intimate Fluids

gynecologist dr. Verena Breitenbach explains amazing facts about intimate fluids.

There are certain things every woman should know about her body. gynecologist dr. Verena Breitenbach explains amazing facts about menstrual bleeding, droplet loss and discharge. “All of these bodily fluids are completely normal – and nobody should be ashamed of them,” says the experienced gynecologist and author. All the better that there is now a practical panty liner that can handle all intimate fluids.

1. Daily discharge is normal: Up to 5 milliliters of discharge per day is perfectly normal. But every woman is different. Some have quite a heavy discharge, while others have very little discharge. Especially in the middle of the cycle, the discharge usually gets a little heavier.

2. You can remember your dreams more easily during your period: women dream less overall during their period. Due to the hormonal changes in the body, however, they wake up more often in the dream-intensive REM phase (“Rapid Eye Movement”) – and can therefore remember their dreams more often.

3. We excrete up to 2 liters of urine a day: An adult person excretes around one and a half to two liters of urine a day. It is about 200 to 400 milliliters per bladder emptying.

4. Discharge protects against infections: The vaginal secretions protect the vagina against infections. This makes it more difficult for bacteria and other pathogens to penetrate the body. Without the vaginal fluid, bacteria would more easily travel through the vagina to the uterus, fallopian tubes, and other organs.

5. More calories are burned during your period: Cravings during your period aren’t all that tragic. During the period, the body burns 100 to 300 calories more than usual, depending on age, body weight and individual disposition. That’s about the equivalent of a slow jog or breaststroke for about 30 minutes.

6. Urine is mostly water: Human urine is 95 percent water. The remaining five percent are metabolic end products such as urea, uric acid and creatinine as well as organic acids, hormones, water-soluble vitamins, organic and inorganic salts and dyes.

7. Vaginal fluid makes sex pleasant: When sexually aroused, women produce additional fluid from glands at the entrance to the vagina. This ensures that it is wetter during sex. After all, dry sex is not fun for either partner.

8. The period is strongest in January: Most people eat significantly more over the Christmas holidays: whether alcohol or meat – many so-called warming foods are consumed. This ensures that the body’s elimination processes work more intensively and thus also the period.

9. Urine is not sterile: Although urine is sterile in the bladder, it accumulates with bacteria in the urethra; in healthy women with up to 10,000 germs per milliliter. Normally this is not a problem. You should only see a doctor if you experience pain when urinating.

10. Women can ejaculate: Women can ejaculate too. Female ejaculation is the secretion of secretions during arousal and orgasm. The liquid is very similar in appearance to male ejaculate. It comes from glands around the urethra and vulva.

11. Menses are not regular: The amount of time between periods can vary a bit each month. Most women have a cycle length between 24 and 35 days. Stress or changes in lifestyle can affect the cycle length – and sometimes prolong it.

12. Fresh urine smells neutral: Normally, fresh urine is almost odorless. The typical smell of ammonia only occurs when bacteria break down the urine. If fresh urine smells strange, this can be an indication of an infection. But diet can also affect the smell of urine. For example, many people’s urine smells unpleasant after eating asparagus.

13. Increased discharge can also indicate pregnancy: Increased vaginal discharge can be the first indication of pregnancy. After the egg is fertilized, estrogen production increases. The female sex hormone contributes to increased blood flow in the vaginal mucosa, which can lead to increased discharge.

14. Menstrual blood can be different colors: Menstrual blood can come in different shades. It is perfectly normal for the blood to turn brown, then turn a bright red color, and finally turn dark red or brownish again. This is different for every woman. Brownish blood means it has reacted with oxygen and is oxidized. This often happens at the beginning or end of the period when the flow is slower. Dark red blood can be a sign of high estrogen levels, while light red blood tends to be low.

