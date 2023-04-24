Doubts prevail on the market

Our stock exchange experts look to the coming week: The Dax continues to bite its teeth at the hurdle of 16,000 points. That could stay the same this week.

Will the Dax soon break the 16,000 point mark? Or will it go down again after the index almost cleared the hurdle last Tuesday? Robert Halver, Head of Capital Market Analysis at Baader Bank, is unperturbed: “After a price increase of around eight percent in one month in the Dax, consolidation is nothing unusual and is even healthy,” he says in his current capital market monitor.

Helaba is also tending to be skeptical: Doubts about the sustainability of the price upswing are currently predominant on the market, according to its outlook for the coming week. “The ongoing bull market is one of the most despised in history.” The Hessian-Thuringian Landesbank sees a fair valuation of the Dax at 16,400 points, and the fundamental data still speak in favor of shares.

However, several worries are weighing on the market: for example, there are tensions between the western world and China over the Taiwan question. Or the concern about a weakening of the US economy. Numbers on initial jobless claims in the US and the estimate of US gross domestic product on Thursday of this week could give an indication of how the latter is doing. Food for the augurs in this country are the publication of the Ifo business climate index on Monday and the first estimate of Germany’s inflation rate for April and the gross domestic product for the first quarter on Friday – the day on which the Federal Employment Agency also presents its figures for April.

Added to this is a series of quarterly figures on both sides of the Atlantic from A for Amazon to Y for Yahoo. The ailing Credit Suisse and its future mother UBS are also among them – but no new surprises are to be feared from this. The balance sheet of the battery company Varta on Wednesday, which is being restructured and recently had to accept severe price losses, should also arouse interest.





