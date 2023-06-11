18 games arriving on day one were shown at the Xbox Showcase

The Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct has just concluded, which finally showed the world many of the games in development at Xbox Game Studios. The (not too) silent protagonist of the event was also Game Passsince many of the titles shown will join the catalog immediately on day one.
Over the course of more than ninety minutes of the Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct were shown a total of 18 games arriving on day one immediately in Game Pass. Some were already known, others were shown for the first time, so to avoid anyone going unnoticed we have reported them all in the following list, adding where possible the launch date or at least the publication window:
- Starfield – September 6, 2023
- Forza Motorsport – October 10, 2023
- Senua’s Saga: Hellbalde II – 2024
- Fable – to be announced
- Avowed – 2024
- Clockwork Revolution – “In due time”
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddes – da annunciare
- South of Midnight – da annunciare
- Towerbone – 2024
- Payday 3 – September 21, 2023
- 33 Immortals – early 2024
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024
- Cities Sklylines II – 24 ottobre 2023
- Persona 3 Reload – 2024
- Persona 5 Tactics – November 17, 2023
- Still Wakes the Deep – inizio 2024
- Dungeon of Hinterberg – 2024
- Jusant – autumn 2023
The most awaited of the lot, as well as the closest, is definitely Starfield, arriving on the market and in Game Pass on September 6, 2023. Forza Motorsport has just received the date of October 10, while among the completely unreleased games we mention the new steampunk action RPG Clockwork Revolution. A couple of very rich years are ahead for Game Pass subscribers, considering that many of those titles will arrive in 2024.
