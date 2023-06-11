Home » 18 games arriving on day one were shown at the Xbox Showcase
Health

18 games arriving on day one were shown at the Xbox Showcase

by admin
18 games arriving on day one were shown at the Xbox Showcase

GAME INFORMATION

The Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct has just concluded, which finally showed the world many of the games in development at Xbox Game Studios. The (not too) silent protagonist of the event was also Game Passsince many of the titles shown will join the catalog immediately on day one.

Over the course of more than ninety minutes of the Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct were shown a total of 18 games arriving on day one immediately in Game Pass. Some were already known, others were shown for the first time, so to avoid anyone going unnoticed we have reported them all in the following list, adding where possible the launch date or at least the publication window:

  • Starfield – September 6, 2023
  • Forza Motorsport – October 10, 2023
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellbalde II – 2024
  • Fable – to be announced
  • Avowed – 2024
  • Clockwork Revolution – “In due time”
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddes – da annunciare
  • South of Midnight – da annunciare
  • Towerbone – 2024
  • Payday 3 – September 21, 2023
  • 33 Immortals – early 2024
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024
  • Cities Sklylines II – 24 ottobre 2023
  • Persona 3 Reload – 2024
  • Persona 5 Tactics – November 17, 2023
  • Still Wakes the Deep – inizio 2024
  • Dungeon of Hinterberg – 2024
  • Jusant – autumn 2023

The most awaited of the lot, as well as the closest, is definitely Starfield, arriving on the market and in Game Pass on September 6, 2023. Forza Motorsport has just received the date of October 10, while among the completely unreleased games we mention the new steampunk action RPG Clockwork Revolution. A couple of very rich years are ahead for Game Pass subscribers, considering that many of those titles will arrive in 2024.

See also  "Very serious pneumonia on no vax, it's a pity to commit suicide like this"

More content for Xbox Game Pass

You may also like

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Giorgia Soleri leaves the apartment she shared with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy