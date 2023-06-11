18 games arriving on day one were shown at the Xbox Showcase

Antonio Izzo | 11/06/2023, ore 21:11

GAME INFORMATION

The Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct has just concluded, which finally showed the world many of the games in development at Xbox Game Studios. The (not too) silent protagonist of the event was also Game Passsince many of the titles shown will join the catalog immediately on day one.

Over the course of more than ninety minutes of the Xbox Game Showcase + Starfield Direct were shown a total of 18 games arriving on day one immediately in Game Pass. Some were already known, others were shown for the first time, so to avoid anyone going unnoticed we have reported them all in the following list, adding where possible the launch date or at least the publication window:

Starfield – September 6, 2023

Forza Motorsport – October 10, 2023

Senua’s Saga: Hellbalde II – 2024

Fable – to be announced

Avowed – 2024

Clockwork Revolution – “In due time”

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddes – da annunciare

South of Midnight – da annunciare

Towerbone – 2024

Payday 3 – September 21, 2023

33 Immortals – early 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 – 2024

Cities Sklylines II – 24 ottobre 2023

Persona 3 Reload – 2024

Persona 5 Tactics – November 17, 2023

Still Wakes the Deep – inizio 2024

Dungeon of Hinterberg – 2024

Jusant – autumn 2023

The most awaited of the lot, as well as the closest, is definitely Starfield, arriving on the market and in Game Pass on September 6, 2023. Forza Motorsport has just received the date of October 10, while among the completely unreleased games we mention the new steampunk action RPG Clockwork Revolution. A couple of very rich years are ahead for Game Pass subscribers, considering that many of those titles will arrive in 2024.