Covid, Zuckerberg: “We have censored real news”. The Meta empire collapses

Meta, the house of cards in the fight against disinformation collapses: “We have censored many things that turned out to be true”

Talking about Facebook as a house of cards could appear misleading, given the virtual dimension of the platform. Yet the comparison is apt, if you want to describe the collapse of Mark Zuckerberg’s empire on the issue of fighting disinformation. It was the CEO himself who admitted it: You are on Facebook it’s wrong, the censorship carried out during the years of the health emergency was far from correct.

“On Covid-19 I think the scientific establishment got confused on a bunch of facts and asked to censoring a lot of things that, in retrospect, have come to be questionable or true” declared the president of Meta. And here the whole house of cards on the fight against disinformation collapses in one fell swoop. With his words Zuckerberg questions the behavior who had the science during the Covid crisis and with it the role of fact-checkers, hitherto considered holders of the truth in the social world. Not only that, it also admits outside interference.

