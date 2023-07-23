1st. Self-Care for Health Meeting Aims to Raise Awareness and Strengthen National Culture of Self-Care

Title: Association of Manufacturers to Host 1st “Self-Care for Health” Meeting

Subtitle: Building a national culture of self-care and prevention to enhance overall well-being

In an effort to promote the significance of self-care and prevention in society’s comprehensive well-being, the Association of Manufacturers of Free Access Medicines (Afamela) has partnered with the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to organize the inaugural “Self-Care for Health” Meeting. The event is set to take place on July 26th, aligning with International Self-Care Day celebrated annually on July 24th.

Esteemed government agencies such as the Ministry of Health, IMSS, and national/international organizations, including the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Aspen Institute, and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), will come together in this meeting to lay the foundations for reinforcing the national culture of self-care. They will explore various perspectives such as universal health coverage, bioethics, active life cycles, and healthy aging, among others.

This initiative by Afamela stands as another step towards raising awareness about responsible utilization of over-the-counter medicines and self-care practices. Earlier this year, Afamela, in collaboration with the Global Self-Care Federation, presented the “Self-Care Readiness Index.” This study examined the effect of public policies on self-care in ten countries, including Mexico. The research showcased that over 80% of respondents felt educated and empowered to search for products and engage in self-care due to community support programs.

According to the study, more than 15 million Mexicans seek assistance from the national health system for common ailments like flu, diarrhea, muscle pain, and headaches. Highlighting the importance of rational use, Sergio Gómez, President of Afamela, emphasized the safety of consuming over-the-counter medicines while stressing the significance of understanding product labels.

Ricardo Ramírez, Executive Director of Afamela, believes that collaborative meetings involving the government, civil associations, and international organizations are instrumental in empowering patients and creating awareness about the benefits of a healthier population. He calls for comprehensive public policies and nationwide coverage to strengthen preventive practices.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as a set of elements that provide long-term benefits to vulnerable populations. Ramírez stresses that self-care encompasses physical, psychological, and social well-being, making it a collective responsibility rather than an individual one. He suggests including self-care topics in medical school curricula, medical congresses, awareness campaigns, and continuing education activities.

The inaugural “Self-Care for Health” Meeting will convene at the Chamber of Deputies on July 26th at 5:00 p.m. Following the conclusion of the gathering, the legislative compound will illuminate in a symbolic act showcasing the commitment to self-care.

— End of Article —

