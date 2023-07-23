Back! The 40s return to Colombian radio

Good news has arrived for fans of the great radio network, now Grupo Brisa decides to return the station to dial 100.4 in Bogotá.

The new director of the station, Sebastián García, told Caracol Radio what is coming for the great station.

“The 40 Principales begin with a new stage, very different from what is traditional in the market. A more digital radio, a much more audiovisual radio. We started our project a week ago with the morning broadcast,” said the director.

In addition, the leader of the radio station was in charge of revealing that this time the station comes with a touch that will conquer the entire Colombian audience.

“New audiences with mechanisms different from the traditional ones” on different platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitch and YouTube.

Finally, the renowned broadcaster revealed that he is betting on the radio in Colombia. “Betting on the urban genre. Also going back to what Los 40 were, we will have an Anglo musical composition and these new Mexican sounds that are on the market like Featherweight”, revealed the announcer, who also mentioned which cities will enjoy this arrival: Medellín, Cali, Villavicencio.

