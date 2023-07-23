Home » Back! The 40s return to Colombian radio
News

Back! The 40s return to Colombian radio

by admin
Back! The 40s return to Colombian radio

Good news has arrived for fans of the great radio network, now Grupo Brisa decides to return the station to dial 100.4 in Bogotá.

The new director of the station, Sebastián García, told Caracol Radio what is coming for the great station.

Also: Mayor of Medellín reproached the attitudes of Federico Gutiérrez regarding the Flower Fair

“The 40 Principales begin with a new stage, very different from what is traditional in the market. A more digital radio, a much more audiovisual radio. We started our project a week ago with the morning broadcast,” said the director.

In addition, the leader of the radio station was in charge of revealing that this time the station comes with a touch that will conquer the entire Colombian audience.

“New audiences with mechanisms different from the traditional ones” on different platforms such as Tik Tok, Twitch and YouTube.

Finally, the renowned broadcaster revealed that he is betting on the radio in Colombia. “Betting on the urban genre. Also going back to what Los 40 were, we will have an Anglo musical composition and these new Mexican sounds that are on the market like Featherweight”, revealed the announcer, who also mentioned which cities will enjoy this arrival: Medellín, Cali, Villavicencio.

See also  Attack in Valledupar left a man seriously injured

You may also like

Crippling Floods Inundate Shanghai, Turning Streets into Rivers

Barcelona Prize, six months in the city of...

D1 (F): le program du weekend

Controversy Surrounds Construction of Mayan Train in Bacalar:...

The importance of responding and talking on social...

Cycling: Bonaccini; ready to welcome the Tour de...

Free distribution of drugs from July 21 in...

DO THEY CLOSE THE DOOR TO SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH?

Xu Qin Outlines Strategies for a Modern and...

Football: Naples, four friendly retreats in Castel di...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy