Record-breaking surgery at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome: a 2 kg tumor was removed from the liver of a 10-month-old girl weighing 8 kg. Today the little girl, who recently turned one, is doing well, feeding without problems and has started to grow regularly again. The complex operation lasted over 6 hours and removed a large mesenchymal hamartoma from the infant’s liver.

The surgery was successfully performed by the team of Marco Spada, head of Hepato-Bilio-Pancreatic Surgery and of the liver and kidney transplants of the Child Jesus.