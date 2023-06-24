20 ideas to wear the minimalist nail trend 2023

After getting our sundresses from the basement, it’s time to refresh our manicure for the summer. As real fashionistas, we always look forward to our next appointment at the nail salon, because a chic manicure really makes our hands shine. Bright colors, playful patterns and embellishments – the nail trends in summer 2023 are fun and always ensure a wow appearance. But if there’s one shade that will probably never go out of style, it’s definitely light pink. And if you like it simple when it comes to nail designs, then you’ve come to the right place! Classic, elegant and well-groomed – baby pink nails are the minimalist nail trend that we can’t get enough of. But enough talk – read on and discover your new favorite look with us.

Baby Pink Nails: These nail designs are trending in Summer 2023

Milk nails, dreamy mermaid nails, eye-catching festival nails – this year there is certainly no shortage of exciting nail designs that we would love to try out immediately. If you prefer to keep your manicure subtle and simple, then baby pink nails are the perfect summer 2023 nail trend for you. This is a mix of white, pink and pastel pink and the result is always a great and incredibly cute look. If you would like to give the nail design a special touch, then complete your manicure with rhinestones, glitter and the like. Baby pink nails can be interpreted in many different ways and are always a great eye-catcher.

dreamy clouds

This summer we will literally be floating on clouds! Baby pink nails in combination with small clouds feel wonderfully light and refreshing and immediately make us dream of warm summer days on the beach. The almost transparent pink base looks very restrained, while the little clouds add a touch of fun and femininity.

Polka dots nails

Elegant polka dots not only adorn our dresses and skirts, they are also one of the biggest trends in summer nails 2023. The small dots enhance even the simplest manicure in no time at all and give our fingernails a romantic touch. The trendy look is super easy to imitate and is therefore ideal for anyone who wants to paint their nails themselves.

Nail design with nail foil

Add some sparkle and glamor to classic baby pink nails with gold nail foil! We love this fresh and modern take on an otherwise simple mani, and the gold accents make our hands shine.

Chrome Baby Pink Nails

While chrome nails aren’t a new phenomenon in the beauty world, they’re making a huge comeback this summer. After vanilla chrome nails, baby pink nails with a chrome look have now taken our hearts by storm. The mirror effect looks super exciting and the nail design convinces us with its shimmering, shiny look and comes into its own in sunlight.

Abstrakte Swirl Nails

If you prefer minimalist nail designs but also fancy some color, these Baby Pink Nails with Swirl Pattern are for you. The curved lines can be easily traced with a little finesse and give the look a touch of elegance.

Marble Nails

Romantic, simple and still a real eye-catcher – Marble Nails are fun and are currently experiencing a real hype! The delicate marble pattern in combination with Baby Pink Nails results in a fabulous nail design that is made for the sunny summer months.

heart nail design

More love everyday wouldn’t hurt anyone, would it? A manicure with hearts is only for Valentine’s Day? We see it differently! Baby pink nails and little hearts are a match made in heaven! The nail design hits us straight to the heart and the enchanting look immediately puts us in a romantic mood.

Rosa French Nails

Nail trends back and forth – there are some styles that will never go out of style and that is exactly the case with the popular French nails! Whether a French pedicure, classic in white or as baby pink nails – the timeless classic is now available in all possible variations and the nail design radiates pure elegance.

fruit nails

Strawberry season is in full swing and the delicious fruits will be gracing our fingernails for the months to come! Fruit as a nail design is a cute eye-catcher and gives our hands a dreamy, girly touch. Just look at the photo above – a look to fall in love with, right?

Jelly Nails

Jelly nails are one of the dreamiest nail trends in summer 2023 and provide really cool holiday vibes! The look sounds super appetizing and the colorful manicure looks delicious! Jelly nails in romantic baby pink are definitely an eye-catcher without being too obtrusive.

Baby Pinks Nails mit Glitzer

Looking for 2023 wedding nail ideas? Then look no further! A chic bridal manicure does not always have to be classic French nails. How about baby pink nails with glitter as a modern, but still very classy alternative?

Baby Pink Nails: The nail trend in summer 2023 looks so chic

Light pink and white for an elegant summer manicure

Colored French nails and small flowers add a romantic touch

Baby pink nails and magenta for an eye-catching appearance

Baby pink nails are ideal for a minimalist and elegant look

Ombrè Nails for modern wedding nails 2023

Baby Pink Nails as a nail design for short nails

Pink French Nails are all the rage this summer

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

