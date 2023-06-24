Home » A Palestinian militant was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank
World

A Palestinian militant was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank

by admin
A Palestinian militant was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank

A Palestinian militant was killed by the Israeli army on Saturday after it started shooting in the area of ​​an Israeli military checkpoint outside East Jerusalem in the West Bank, the swath of territory Israel has occupied since 1967 and which Palestinians claim as own. Israeli police said the Palestinian militant had injured an Israeli agent before being killed. The al Aqsa Martyrs armed group, associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s party, said the slain militant was a member and He diedthe Palestinian Authority news agency, identified him as an 18-year-old boy from Kafr Aqab, the northernmost Palestinian Arab neighborhood of East Jerusalem, very close to the Qalandiya checkpoint area where the boy is been killed.

It is the latest in a series of violent episodes that took place this week in the West Bank, which resulted in the deaths of 15 Palestinians and 4 Israelis. In general, in the last year and a half, the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank have intensified significantly: since the beginning of 2023, at least 160 Palestinians and 25 Israelis have died in clashes between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

See also  Udinese market – The neroazzurri try / Pereyra sees Milan

You may also like

The search for Ana has been going on...

Mother Elisa, from Salento to the outskirts of...

the moment a fuel depot in Voronezh is...

News Udinese – The first two friendlies have...

How a submarine like the Titan implodes

The language of the future and the most...

In a video the conversation between the head...

Russia close to civil war, the news reported...

Which are the SUVs with the least problems,...

Carlos Sadness cures the heat with “Guava Juice”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy