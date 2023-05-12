24./25. JUNE 2023 – BERLIN INVITES TO THE INTERNATIONAL LENT CONGRESS

Berlin – The 20th International Fasting Congress of the Medical Society for Fasting & Nutrition in cooperation with the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin will take place in June on site and online!

Numerous participants from medicine, nutritional science and research from Germany and abroad await the scientific congress taking place on June 24th and 25th, 2023 in the rooms of the Kaiserin-Friedrich-Haus, Berlin, under the motto “FASTING – between therapy, diet and digital health”.

According to Prof. Dr.med. Andreas Michalsen, chair holder at the Charité and host of the event, has been able to scientifically confirm many years of practical knowledge on the subject of fasting through modern basic research, especially in recent years. Fasting therapy has therefore long since lost its status as an outsider and is arousing increasing interest in medical circles and the general public.

Dr. med. Rainer Matejka, Chairman of the Medical Society for Fasting and Nutrition (ÄGHE), also emphasizes the health-economic importance of preventive and interdisciplinary therapy concepts, for example in the case of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes.

Interested parties can also take part online in the hybrid event (with simultaneous translation into German/English).

Program highlights will include the lectures by Prof. Dr. Krista Varady (Chicago) on intermittent fasting, by Dr. Claudio Vernieri (Milan) on fasting in oncological diseases and Prof. Dr. Tobias Eisenberg (Graz) on fasting mimetics. The program also includes:

Brand new study results on fasting and ketogenic nutrition in multiple sclerosis and chronobiological components in intermittent fasting

Fasting for chemotherapy, for type 2 diabetes mellitus and for dental health

Digital support systems for a healthy diet

Panel discussions on practical topics such as coffee and salt during fasting, as well as current training opportunities in medical fasting

The Medical Society for Fasting & Nutrition eV (ÄGHE) has around 350 members and has been conducting medical conferences and training courses on the safety and effectiveness of fasting therapy in Germany for 30 years.

