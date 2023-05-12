Home » Udinese transfer market – Marino surprises everyone / Interest in Joao Pedro




The director of the technical area never sleeps and it’s always time to perfect some market operation. All the latest

Udinese we know very well that plan your seasons always well in advance and never at the last minute. In recent weeks we are talking about the next seasonal goals for Andrea Sottil’s team. The black and whites want to set up a competitive club that can give all the big names a hard time (just as they did during this year). It won’t be easy given that several teams are interested in the champions who battle it out at the Dacia Arena and consequently a summer is expected in which many things will have to change. Now let’s not waste any more time and let’s go see what it is the last name entered in the notebook by part of the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino.

The player who it might come in that of Udine during this summer market session is joao pedro. After being Cagliari’s best player in recent seasons, he tried an experience in Turkey, more precisely in Istanbul for Fenerbache. Now, however, the time seems to have come for him to return to Italy and Udinese has put him under observation for a specific reason. Over the past few weeks we would like to remind everyone that the Bianconeri have secured the youngster Brenner who will come from the USA but is of Brazilian nationality. Joao Pedro could be of great help in introducing this boy who has all the qualities to surprise.

Not just Brenner

The former Cagliari could act as brooder also to another important footballer like Matheus Martins. The landing of the Italian-Brazilian playmaker would be of great help both on the pitch and also in the inclusion of two very young promises of world football. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Udinese is trying to recover its Portuguese centre-forward Beto in every possible way. Here are all the latest on his injury <<

12 maggio – 12:45

© breaking latest news

