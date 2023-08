An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 was registered at 6:32 in the Marche region, in the province of Macerata.

According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake had a hypocenter at a depth of 25 km and an epicenter 8 km from Cingoli and 9 from San Severino.

No damage to people or things has been reported.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook