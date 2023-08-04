30 cheeky hairstyles for women over 60!

We all feel like changing our look from time to time. Are you looking for ideas for cool and modern haircuts for medium length hair? Which cheeky hairstyles for women over 60 are popular this year?

A hairstyle can sometimes work wonders. You would certainly agree with us – the feeling of leaving the hair salon with a new haircut is really indescribable. An upgrade of our style strengthens our self-confidence and makes us really shine. And just because you’ve reached a certain age doesn’t mean you have to settle for a frumpy haircut. There are actually many sassy hairstyles for women over 60 that look cool and even make us look a few years younger.

Haircuts for medium-length hair: We love these cheeky hairstyles for women over 60

Do you lack the courage for a pixie cut and are you already tired of your long hair? Haircuts for medium length hair give us the best of both worlds and are super practical too. There is no age limit to style and every woman can and should wear her hair the way she wants. And luckily, the selection of modern and sassy hairstyles for women over 60 is so large that there is definitely something for every taste.

The shag cut for older ladies

Our hair loses volume and elasticity as we age. Layered haircuts for medium length hair are the perfect way to counteract this and create a fresh look. No wonder, then, that the shag cut landed in first place with the most beautiful hairstyles for women over 60.

The retro haircut is making a huge comeback and looks gorgeous on women of all ages. In order to achieve the illusion of more fullness, the hair is supplemented with many layers. The shag comes into its own in the popular undone look, which makes styling child’s play. And if you want to cheat for a few more years, wear the layered cut with a fringed pony.

The shaggy bob

It doesn’t matter whether it’s cheeky hairstyles for women over 60 or 30 – choosing the right look is always a matter of taste. If the shag cut is too casual for you, then the shaggy bob is the perfect haircut for medium length hair for you. The trendy hairstyle still looks layered, but convinces us with the timeless elegance of the classic long bob.

And when it comes to styling, anything is possible. To conjure up more volume in your hair, style the shaggy bob with playful beach waves. Wear your hair straight or tie it in an elegant updo for a polished look.

Layered hairstyles with bangs for women over 60

You’ve always wanted to get a bangs cut, but have never dared to do it until now. Then the time is now more than ripe for it! Do you know the English saying “Bangs before Botox”? Well, there’s something to it. When it comes to haircuts for medium length hair that make us younger, bangs remain our undisputed number one.

A classic, full fringe automatically draws the eye to the eye area and is ideal for concealing small forehead wrinkles. Frayed hairstyles with bangs for women over 60 perfectly frame the face and give it more shape and structure.

It doesn’t matter if you’re sporting a shag cut or a layered bob, bangs are a great way to update any haircut and add a delightfully light and refreshing touch. And the best? If at some point you get tired of it, you can easily let the bangs grow out and combine your hairstyle with side bangs or wispy bangs.

We love the long bob

When it comes to upbeat and sassy hairstyles for women over 60, nothing can beat the charm of the popular long bob! Easy to style, super elegant and super flattering – it’s not without reason that Lob is one of those haircuts that will probably never go out of style. The hair ends at about shoulder height, which gives us plenty of scope for different styling.

Sometimes smooth, with beach waves or put up in an elegant bun – the long bob for older women goes with everything and is always a beautiful eye-catcher. The same applies here – to give the hair more fullness and dynamics, combine the lob with several layers. How strong these are is entirely up to you – the result is always a modern haircut that makes you look younger.

The asymmetrical bob as a haircut for medium length hair

While neatly trimmed hair always looks classy, ​​asymmetrical hairstyles for women over 60 feel a bit more modern and playful. The asymmetrical haircut gives the hair more fullness and volume and provides an exciting touch.

You have two options to choose from – you can either cut the hair a little shorter at the back of the head or on one side. But no matter which variant you choose – asymmetrical haircuts for medium-length hair look cool and make us look younger. And that’s what we’re all about from an age, isn’t it?

The choppy bob for medium length hair

Whether as a cheeky hairstyle for women over 50 or a classic short hairstyle – the bob in all its facets has been with us for several years and it is impossible to imagine our heads without it. The new trendy twist we love as a haircut for medium length hair? The mid-length choppy bob! Choppy comes from English and means something like “chopped off” in German.

And that explains pretty much everything – with the choppy bob, the strands are cut in different lengths in layers. The several fringes conjure up more fullness and bring dynamics to the hairstyle. The trend hairstyle is super versatile and can be wonderfully adapted to any face shape and hair type. A little styling tip – the layered bob is particularly cool for older women if the hair ends slightly below the chin.

The blunt cut for women over 60

Edgy, chic and elegant – the blunt cut is probably the classic among haircuts for medium-length hair and impresses with its timeless elegance. In contrast to the choppy bob, the hair is cut precisely to one length and the precise cut ensures a polished, grown-up look.

But that’s not all – the blunt cut also provides more volume and dynamics and is ideal for making thin hair look thicker. If the hairstyle seems too strict, you can complement the look with an airy, side pony. In order for the accurate haircut to come into its own, it is better to wear your hair straight.

The mullet hairstyle for a youthful look

The mullet hairstyle, also known as mullet, is a cult haircut from the wild 70s and is making a huge comeback this summer. The hair is cut short in the front and a little longer in the back and the strong contrast is definitely only for the very brave. But if you get involved, you won’t regret it, because the mullet is a really great eye-catcher. Depending on your mood, you can style the retro haircut in an undone look or with romantic beach waves.

Medium-length hairstyles with gray highlights

Black and blonde were yesterday, because gray hair is more popular this year than ever before. Stop covering up your gray hair and be proud of your age! In our opinion, gray is beautiful and should be displayed as such. So why not complement your haircut for medium length hair with gray highlights? Even younger girls are dying their hair in the trendy shade and the hairstyle looks incredibly flattering and classy. The front strands give the face more structure and ensure an exciting look that immediately catches the eye.

Modern haircuts for medium length hair

The side swept bob visually provides more fullness and volume

Asymmetrical hairstyles for women over 60 make you look younger

Layers add a modern twist to any haircut

Sassy hairstyles for women over 60 feel youthful and fresh

Hairstyles for gray hair are trendy and look gorgeous

Or why not spice up your gray hair with highlights?

Fringed haircuts for medium-length hair bring more dynamic into the hair

