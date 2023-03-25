The application of moisturizing products is an integral part of the daily care routine, followed by make-up. Tinted day cream should combine both steps – read here which 2-in-1 products are available.

As skin ages, it needs more moisture to stay elastic and look fresh. The application of a day cream is therefore part of the daily care ritual from the mid-20s at the latest. The same applies to make-up, once the moisturizer has absorbed it serves as an ideal base for applying foundation. This ensures an even complexion and conceals small pimples and redness. Moisturizer and make-up are now available in practical 2-in-1 products. Tinted day creams should combine the moisturizing properties of a care product with the covering properties of a foundation in one product. Product names such as “BB Cream” or “CC Cream” are two of the four types of tinted day creams. Read here what you need to know about the application and the differences between the products.

Tinted day cream: how well does it cover?



Anyone who is used to using opaque foundation will certainly notice a difference in the opacity of tinted day cream. The cream contains far fewer pigments and is therefore only partially suitable for covering pimples, blackheads or reddened skin. You will not achieve the same effect, but if you want to quickly conjure up a fresh complexion in the morning and want to save time, tinted day cream is the right choice.

CC, BB, DD oder EE-Cream?



The abbreviations of the different tinted day creams sound a bit cryptic at first. Behind this are English terms that describe the properties of the creams. What are the differences and which cream is suitable for your skin type

BB-Cream



BB-Cream is the best-known tinted day cream. The abbreviation stands for “blemish balm” or “beauty balm”, which can be translated as a covering balm. Whether you have normal, dry, impure or combination skin, the cream is suitable for different skin types. The “Blemish Balm” was invented by the German dermatologist Dr. Christine Schrammek. The idea behind it was to develop a cream that cares for irritated facial skin after medical procedures, protects it from the sun and can conceal redness caused by the procedures.

What is the difference between BB and CC cream?



The difference between the two tinted day creams is reflected in the name: BB Cream (“Blemish Balm” or “Beauty Balm”) is intended to cover up small blemishes and CC Cream (“Colour Correction”) is intended to correct small (color) irregularities.

CC-Cream



CC-Cream as already described, stands for the English term “Colour Correction” and is primarily used for color tone correction. This applies, for example, to reddening of the face, which can be compensated for by products with a slight green tinge, making it appear less red. Patients suffering from the widespread skin disease rosacea often use such products. In addition, CC-Cream moisturizes the skin and conceals reddened skin and pigment spots.

DD-Cream



DD-Cream is also an abbreviation and stands for “Diminish and Disguise” or “Daily Defense” cream. Freely translated, this means something like daily protection. This is the name of the cream because it contains additional ingredients in addition to the classic properties of a tinted day cream, namely to moisturize the skin and act as a light make-up. Hyaluronic acid, antioxidants and polyphenols are designed to protect the skin from oxidative stress caused by UV rays and other external environmental influences. In addition, the tinted care product should actively help against the first signs of skin aging and pad out small wrinkles when used regularly.

EE-Cream



EE-Cream means “even effect” and is supposed to make the skin more even. The cream is said to be particularly suitable for mature skin that needs more moisture and is showing the first pigment spots. The cream is said to reduce these spots and brighten the complexion. The mix of soothing, protective and caring active ingredients should make the skin appear more radiant and even in the long term. Light-reflecting particles and color-balancing pigments should also be able to neutralize redness.

Is tinted day cream bad for your skin?



Compared to make-up, a tinted day cream contains fewer pigments and more nourishing ingredients. However, the pigments contained should be able to penetrate deeper into the skin and in this way clog the pores more quickly. Daily facial cleansing is recommended anyway. If you use a tinted day cream, you should definitely not neglect it. A combination of cleansing oil and foam is best for thorough cleansing, as is common in the Korean skin care routine. In this way you remove make-up residues and dirt deep into the pores.

Is tinted day cream a good alternative to makeup?



Yes, tinted day cream is a practical alternative to classic make-up because the product combines two steps in one, saving time and, in the best case, even money. However, users must know that tinted day creams, whether BB, CC, DD or EE cream, are less opaque than, for example, foundation. In addition, the color pigments can penetrate deeper into the skin, so thorough facial cleansing is recommended.

What is the best tinted day cream?



The answer always depends on your individual skin type. For example, anyone who tends to redden their skin should use a CC cream that is suitable for color correction. In any case, a good sunscreen is recommended in addition to using a tinted day cream. This is the best way to prevent skin irritation and skin aging.

