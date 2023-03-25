The moving photograph has aroused the empathy of his followers who have commented: “Old Lucas, the love of parents, is always there”, “What you did for him in life was more than enough, you gave everything, along with a lot of love. I send you my supportive hug and I will pray for you, because I know how much you need it and I know how difficult your heart is having. Blessings”.

Who was Michel Arnau?



He was a publicist and businessman mainly remembered for having led the “I love Medellín” campaign, which was, in part, a hymn for the inhabitants of the capital of Antioquia. Juan Camilo Retrepo and Federico Gutiérrez reacted to the death of Arnau.

From the Fundación Amor por Medellín, of which he was a director, they wrote this message:

“His creativity was at the service of educational campaigns that invited people to love Medellín, to take care of it, to feel proud of our homeland. His song ‘I love Medellín’ seeks for everyone to give their best and love the city that saw us born”.

Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez also spoke about Arnau’s death.