Home News The moving photograph of Lucas Arnau with his father before he passed away
News

The moving photograph of Lucas Arnau with his father before he passed away

by admin
The moving photograph of Lucas Arnau with his father before he passed away

The moving photograph has aroused the empathy of his followers who have commented: “Old Lucas, the love of parents, is always there”, “What you did for him in life was more than enough, you gave everything, along with a lot of love. I send you my supportive hug and I will pray for you, because I know how much you need it and I know how difficult your heart is having. Blessings”.

Who was Michel Arnau?

He was a publicist and businessman mainly remembered for having led the “I love Medellín” campaign, which was, in part, a hymn for the inhabitants of the capital of Antioquia. Juan Camilo Retrepo and Federico Gutiérrez reacted to the death of Arnau.

From the Fundación Amor por Medellín, of which he was a director, they wrote this message:

“His creativity was at the service of educational campaigns that invited people to love Medellín, to take care of it, to feel proud of our homeland. His song ‘I love Medellín’ seeks for everyone to give their best and love the city that saw us born”.

Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez also spoke about Arnau’s death.

See also  Who are the new Ministers of National Education and Sports? - news

You may also like

AFA defined the groups for the Second Category...

Five buts of liberals, the U and conservatives...

Data volume grows with new O2 tariffs

Prosecutor’s Office dictates 6 years in prison for...

Alto Baudó: community of Puesto Indio denounces aggression...

St. Peter am Hart: 40-year-old died in a...

The Armed Forces have 5,000 new conscript graduates...

In Valledupar a man was captured for animal...

An unexpected journey – the draw.io adventure continues!...

The emblematic stream Hu’i Rupa de Hernandarias is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy