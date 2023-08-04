Allegri “pampers” Vlahovic, but Juve and Chelsea are still working on the exchange with Lukaku

BLACK AND WHITE MANEUVERS

The Juventus coach said he was “very happy” with the Serbian with Real even if Giuntoli continues to work on the transfer: 10 million are dancing to find an agreement with the Blues

Juventus e Chelsea they continue to work on the exchange Vlahovic-Lukaku, but the road to the agreement still seems long. So much so too Max Allegri he doesn’t seem to think too much about the Belgian, focusing on what he can get from the former viola. “I’m very happy for Vlahovic, before the match we decided together that he would come on the bench and play for fifteen minutes. Dusan wasn’t very convinced, but he was useful. Vlahovic came on well: apart from the goal, he played well technically and he has extended the team,” the Juventus coach told the Gazzetta the day after the beautiful victory over Real Madrid in the USA.

Perhaps “diplomatic” words, especially useful for not losing a player who could still stay in Turin along the way, as he himself wanted to make clear with the gesture after Ancelotti’s goal against Blancos. At the moment, however, his fate is still to be written. As mentioned, Juve and Chelsea are trying to find an agreement. The obstacle is not so technical, given that it is Allegri himself, either

Pochettino they are convinced of the exchange, how cheap.

The two managements are very clear what their respective objective is to make ends meet for the operation. The Blues would like to limit themselves to a 20 million balance, the Bianconeri are asking for at least 40. It is clear that an agreement could be found halfway and that is why they are working to reach 30. In practice, around ten million are dancing: more for Londoners, less for the Lady. If the accounts come back to both, then Vlahovic will fly to the Premier League and Lukaku will return to Italy.