Udinese transfer market – Pereyra stays or not? / A silence that displaces everyone

Udinese knows that this summer they will have to defend their best players. The point on the renewal of a fundamental piece like captain Pereyra

The midfielder of the moment in the world Udinese is without a doubt the Tucu Pereyra. To date, too little is known about her future and this risks becoming a serious problem. The team needs clear information above all to be able to plan the market and look for a solution that can make everyone happy. The silence of recent weeks is worrying despite the fact that the director of the technical area Pierpaolo Marino has confirmed that the club is doing everything possible to find an agreement. We can do nothing but keep waiting for news on his account, but in the meantime let’s take stock of the possible teams willing to offer the midfielder a contract.

The team in pole position seems to be Rocco Commisso’s Fiorentina. Already during the winter market session, the Tuscan company tried to get serious by offering one million euros to the team managed by the Pozzo family. Logically for due to the importance of the Tucu within the team, the offer was returned very quickly to the sender. Not only the viola, but also another club has shown a lot of interest and above all with a great desire to close the deal quickly.

In second place — Immediately behind Fiorentina are Simone Inzaghi’s neroazzurri. The team will have to fill the void it will leave Roberto Gagliardini and Pereyra it could be just the perfect profile to be able to further strengthen an already very competitive team. At the same time, we must also count that Tucu has confirmed that he only wants to change for a team that will play in European competitions and this Saturday the neroazzurri were confirmed in the Champions League. An ongoing situation that we hope will have some confirmation in the shortest possible time. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest news from the market. Near the farewell of Rodrigo Becao << See also Russia tests missiles in the Black Sea off the Crimea

29 maggio – 13:46

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

