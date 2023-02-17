Home World Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in prison
World

Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in prison

by admin
Qatargate, Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in prison

For the Qatar scandal Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in prison. For the former vice president of the European Parliament, the defense lawyer had asked for conditional freedom “or, alternatively, house arrest”. “The point – she explained – is if someone simply becomes a symbol and the detention is symbolic because the person is known, he is vice president of the European Parliament”. But today “there is neither an element of tampering with the evidence nor of collusion, also because you journalists are aware of elements of the case that we do not have either”, declared the MEP’s new lawyer at the end of the hearing for the request of release.

Legal Tarabella, “No proof 120 thousand euros on his accounts”
On the accounts of Marc Tarabella, the MEP who ended up in jail as part of the Qatargate, “there is no trace” of the payment of the 120-140 thousand euros that his former colleague Antonio Panzeri, now a collaborator of justice, is said to have given him poured out. This was stated by the lawyer Maxim Toeller at the end of the hearing for the validation of the pre-trial detention of the Belgian politician. “The dossier absolutely does not allow for the disclosure of the slightest trace of suspicious money belonging to Mr. Tarabella”, highlighted the lawyer, explaining that he had proceeded with a financial “analysis” with a judicial expert, filed today”.

See also  Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-The continuous surge in the number of new coronary pneumonia cases in the United States is in the "wrong direction"_Hangzhou

You may also like

Israeli governmental map of West Bank erases Palestinian...

Tesla recalls over 360 thousand cars: self-driving software...

Pope’s letter to Turkey earthquake victims: I am...

“Tell Putin to negotiate”, the Italian request to...

Robin Schulz and Mahmut Orhan at the Sea...

the cases of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine –...

Inter-Udinese | Sottil: “We must have courage without...

Focus on data centers, these digital data storage...

Tawankut’s delicacy gathered the whole village! Because of...

The Opening of the Muan Security Meeting: Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy