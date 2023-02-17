For the Qatar scandal Eva Kaili and Antonio Panzeri remain in prison. For the former vice president of the European Parliament, the defense lawyer had asked for conditional freedom “or, alternatively, house arrest”. “The point – she explained – is if someone simply becomes a symbol and the detention is symbolic because the person is known, he is vice president of the European Parliament”. But today “there is neither an element of tampering with the evidence nor of collusion, also because you journalists are aware of elements of the case that we do not have either”, declared the MEP’s new lawyer at the end of the hearing for the request of release.

Legal Tarabella, “No proof 120 thousand euros on his accounts”

On the accounts of Marc Tarabella, the MEP who ended up in jail as part of the Qatargate, “there is no trace” of the payment of the 120-140 thousand euros that his former colleague Antonio Panzeri, now a collaborator of justice, is said to have given him poured out. This was stated by the lawyer Maxim Toeller at the end of the hearing for the validation of the pre-trial detention of the Belgian politician. “The dossier absolutely does not allow for the disclosure of the slightest trace of suspicious money belonging to Mr. Tarabella”, highlighted the lawyer, explaining that he had proceeded with a financial “analysis” with a judicial expert, filed today”.